    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
Dover : Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation Slides

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
October 19, 2021 - 9:00am CT

Earnings Conference Call Third Quarter 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

We want to remind everyone that our comments may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks, including the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flow, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, and inflation in material input costs and freight logistics. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Dover Corporation by referring to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements.

We would also direct your attention to our website, dovercorporation.com, where considerably more information can be found.

In addition to financial measures based on U.S. GAAP, Dover provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Management uses non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across periods, make resource allocation decisions, and for forecasting and other purposes. Management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect results in a manner that enables, in many instances, more meaningful analysis of trends and facilitates comparison of results across periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning presented in U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences between the companies in calculations. The use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and they should not be considered as substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S.

GAAP. Reconciliations and definitions are included either in this presentation or in Dover's earnings release and investor supplement for the third quarter, which are available on Dover's website.

2

Q3 2021 Highlights

Revenue

+15% Y-o-Y at $2.0B

+13% organic(1)

Growth in all segments (Y-o-Y)

Bookings(2)

+27% Y-o-Y to $2.3B

+25% organic(2)

Book-to-bill(2): 1.14; 1+ across all segments

Segment EBIT

+120 bps to 19.1%

Margin(3)

+80 bps Adj. Segment EBIT Margin(1) to 19.0%

YTD Free Cash

+18% Y-o-Y

Flow(1)

+$104M Y-o-Y

Backlog(2)

+79% Y-o-Y growth rate

$ Billions

2.8

2.6

2.2

1.4

1.6

Sep-19Sep-20Mar-21Jun-21Sep-21

Diluted EPS

+31% Y-o-Y to $1.81

+24% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) to $1.98

FY '21 Guidance

Revised upward

EPS: $6.64 - $6.69 (GAAP); $7.45 - $7.50 (Adjusted(1))

(1)

Non-GAAP measures (definitions and reconciliations in appendix)

3

(2)

See performance measures definitions in appendix

(3)

Refer to definition of total segment earnings (EBIT) margin in appendix

Summary Corporate Q3 Results

Q3 2021

Highlights and Comments

Revenue change

All-in

+15%

Y-o-Y growth in all segments

(Y-o-Y)

Organic(1)

+13%

Q3 FX impact: +1%; acquisitions +1%

Bookings change

All-in(2)

+27%

Q3 book-to-bill(2): 1.14; bookings up Y-o-Y in all five segments

(Y-o-Y)

Organic(2)

+25%

Backlog +79% Y-o-Y; up across all five segments

Segment EBIT margin

Reported(3)

+120 bps

Accretion driven by volume, mix, and productivity initiatives

improvement (Y-o-Y)

Adjusted(1)

+80 bps

24% Y-o-Y Adj. EBIT conversion margin(1)

Net Earnings

Reported

$264M

Reported Q3 Y-o-Y change: +32%

Adjusted(1)

$288M

Adjusted(1) Q3 Y-o-Y change: +24%

Diluted EPS

Reported

$1.81

Reported Q3 Y-o-Y change: +31%

Adjusted(1)

$1.98

Adjusted(1) Q3 Y-o-Y change: +24%

Free Cash Flow

Revenue

15%

Q3 FCF(1) up $9M (3%) Y-o-Y

(% of)(1)

Adj. Earnings

105%

YTD FCF(1) up $104M (18%) Y-o-Y

Guidance and other activities

2021 revised guidance:

‒ EPS: $6.64 - $6.69 (GAAP); $7.45 - $7.50 (Adjusted(1))

(1)

Non-GAAP measures (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)

4

(2)

See performance measures definitions in appendix

(3)

Refer to definition of total segment earnings (EBIT) margin in appendix

Segment Results

Q3 2021(1)

Revenue ($M)

Adj. EBIT

Organic YTD

Segment / Organic

% / bps ∆

Revenue

Performance Commentary

Change %

Y-o-Y

'21 vs. '19

Top line strength across most end markets; soft shipments in European defense

DEP

$448

14.2%

+1%

components; significant input shortages impacting shipment timing in ESG, VSG

+14%

-320 bps

Backlog(2) up $289M Y-o-Y (+77%); book-to-bill(2) 1.12; organic bookings(2) up

30% driven by waste handling, vehicle aftermarket, and industrial winches

Strength in NA retail fueling (above and below ground) and vehicle wash;

DFS

$411

16.4%

+0%

continued softness in Asia (China) and fuel transport

+3%

-150 bps

Backlog(2) up $108M Y-o-Y (+53%); book-to-bill(2) 1.14; organic bookings(2) up

16% on activity in NA retail fueling and vehicle wash

Constructive trading conditions in marking & coding, serialization software.

DII

$293

22.1%

+1%

Textiles improving (sequential and year-over-year growth)

+7%

+250 bps

Backlog(2) up $34M Y-o-Y (+20%); book-to-bill(2) 1.00; organic bookings(2) up 8%

driven by textiles and marking & coding

Growth in biopharma connectors and pumps, industrial pumps, and compression

DPPS

$438

32.6%

+21%

OEM and aftermarket. Y-o-Y decline in polymer processing on order timing

+25%

+630 bps

Backlog(2) up $321M Y-o-Y (+89%); book-to-bill(2) 1.12; organic bookings(2) up

50% on double-digit growth across all operating units

Strength in can making and heat exchangers. Significant input shortages

$429

10.3%

impacting shipment timing in food retail

DRFE

+16%

Backlog(2) up $492M Y-o-Y (+104%) to $964M, driven by food retail and can

+16%

-50 bps

making ($487M and $327M as of 9/30/21, respectively); book-to-bill(2) 1.26;

organic bookings(2) up 20% on growth in food retail and heat exchangers

5

(1)

Excluding revenue, non-GAAP (definitions and reconciliations in appendix)

(2)

See performance measures definitions in appendix

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
