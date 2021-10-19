Dover : Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation Slides

October 19, 2021 - 9:00am CT
Earnings Conference Call Third Quarter 2021
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures
We want to remind everyone that our comments may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks, including the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flow, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, and inflation in material input costs and freight logistics. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Dover Corporation by referring to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements.
In addition to financial measures based on U.S. GAAP, Dover provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Management uses non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across periods, make resource allocation decisions, and for forecasting and other purposes. Management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect results in a manner that enables, in many instances, more meaningful analysis of trends and facilitates comparison of results across periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning presented in U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences between the companies in calculations. The use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and they should not be considered as substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S.
GAAP. Reconciliations and definitions are included either in this presentation or in Dover's earnings release and investor supplement for the third quarter, which are available on Dover's website.
Q3 2021 Highlights
|
Revenue
|
+15% Y-o-Y at $2.0B
|
|
+13% organic(1)
Growth in all segments (Y-o-Y)
|
Bookings(2)
|
+27% Y-o-Y to $2.3B
+25% organic(2)
Book-to-bill(2): 1.14; 1+ across all segments
|
Segment EBIT
|
+120 bps to 19.1%
|
Margin(3)
|
+80 bps Adj. Segment EBIT Margin(1) to 19.0%
|
YTD Free Cash
|
+18% Y-o-Y
|
Flow(1)
|
|
+$104M Y-o-Y
|
|
|
Backlog(2)
|
|
|
|
+79% Y-o-Y growth rate
|
|
|
|
$ Billions
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep-19Sep-20Mar-21Jun-21Sep-21
|
Diluted EPS
|
+31% Y-o-Y to $1.81
|
|
+24% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) to $1.98
|
FY '21 Guidance
|
Revised upward
|
|
EPS: $6.64 - $6.69 (GAAP); $7.45 - $7.50 (Adjusted(1))
|
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measures (definitions and reconciliations in appendix)
|
|
(2)
|
See performance measures definitions in appendix
|
(3)
|
Refer to definition of total segment earnings (EBIT) margin in appendix
Summary Corporate Q3 Results
|
|
|
Q3 2021
|
|
Highlights and Comments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue change
|
All-in
|
+15%
|
|
Y-o-Y growth in all segments
|
(Y-o-Y)
|
Organic(1)
|
+13%
|
|
Q3 FX impact: +1%; acquisitions +1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bookings change
|
All-in(2)
|
+27%
|
|
Q3 book-to-bill(2): 1.14; bookings up Y-o-Y in all five segments
|
(Y-o-Y)
|
Organic(2)
|
+25%
|
|
Backlog +79% Y-o-Y; up across all five segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBIT margin
|
Reported(3)
|
+120 bps
|
|
Accretion driven by volume, mix, and productivity initiatives
|
improvement (Y-o-Y)
|
Adjusted(1)
|
+80 bps
|
|
24% Y-o-Y Adj. EBIT conversion margin(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings
|
Reported
|
$264M
|
|
Reported Q3 Y-o-Y change: +32%
|
Adjusted(1)
|
$288M
|
|
Adjusted(1) Q3 Y-o-Y change: +24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
Reported
|
$1.81
|
|
Reported Q3 Y-o-Y change: +31%
|
Adjusted(1)
|
$1.98
|
|
Adjusted(1) Q3 Y-o-Y change: +24%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
Revenue
|
15%
|
|
Q3 FCF(1) up $9M (3%) Y-o-Y
|
(% of)(1)
|
Adj. Earnings
|
105%
|
|
YTD FCF(1) up $104M (18%) Y-o-Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance and other activities
|
|
|
2021 revised guidance:
|
|
|
‒ EPS: $6.64 - $6.69 (GAAP); $7.45 - $7.50 (Adjusted(1))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measures (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)
|
|
(2)
|
See performance measures definitions in appendix
|
(3)
|
Refer to definition of total segment earnings (EBIT) margin in appendix
Segment Results
Q3 2021(1)
|
|
Revenue ($M)
|
Adj. EBIT
|
Organic YTD
|
|
Segment / Organic
|
% / bps ∆
|
Revenue
|
Performance Commentary
|
|
Change %
|
Y-o-Y
|
'21 vs. '19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top line strength across most end markets; soft shipments in European defense
|
DEP
|
$448
|
14.2%
|
+1%
|
components; significant input shortages impacting shipment timing in ESG, VSG
|
+14%
|
-320 bps
|
Backlog(2) up $289M Y-o-Y (+77%); book-to-bill(2) 1.12; organic bookings(2) up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30% driven by waste handling, vehicle aftermarket, and industrial winches
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strength in NA retail fueling (above and below ground) and vehicle wash;
|
DFS
|
$411
|
16.4%
|
+0%
|
continued softness in Asia (China) and fuel transport
|
+3%
|
-150 bps
|
Backlog(2) up $108M Y-o-Y (+53%); book-to-bill(2) 1.14; organic bookings(2) up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16% on activity in NA retail fueling and vehicle wash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constructive trading conditions in marking & coding, serialization software.
|
DII
|
$293
|
22.1%
|
+1%
|
Textiles improving (sequential and year-over-year growth)
|
+7%
|
+250 bps
|
Backlog(2) up $34M Y-o-Y (+20%); book-to-bill(2) 1.00; organic bookings(2) up 8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
driven by textiles and marking & coding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth in biopharma connectors and pumps, industrial pumps, and compression
|
DPPS
|
$438
|
32.6%
|
+21%
|
OEM and aftermarket. Y-o-Y decline in polymer processing on order timing
|
+25%
|
+630 bps
|
Backlog(2) up $321M Y-o-Y (+89%); book-to-bill(2) 1.12; organic bookings(2) up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50% on double-digit growth across all operating units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strength in can making and heat exchangers. Significant input shortages
|
|
$429
|
10.3%
|
|
impacting shipment timing in food retail
|
DRFE
|
+16%
|
Backlog(2) up $492M Y-o-Y (+104%) to $964M, driven by food retail and can
|
+16%
|
-50 bps
|
|
|
making ($487M and $327M as of 9/30/21, respectively); book-to-bill(2) 1.26;
|
|
|
|
organic bookings(2) up 20% on growth in food retail and heat exchangers
|
|
(1)
|
Excluding revenue, non-GAAP (definitions and reconciliations in appendix)
|
(2)
|
See performance measures definitions in appendix
|
