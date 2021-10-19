Dover : Q3 2021 Earnings Release

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $5.9 billion, an increase of 21% (+17% organic) compared to the first nine months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $761 million increased 52%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24 was also up 52% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $850 million increased 42%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86 was also up 42% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 15% (+13% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $264 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 31%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $288 million increased 24% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.98 was also up 24% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results in the third quarter reflect continued robust demand and solid execution by our teams in an increasingly complex supply chain and labor environment.

"During the quarter we demonstrated the strength of our portfolio with revenue and new order growth across all five of our operating segments. We improved margins year-over-year despite well-advertised supply chain, logistics, and labor availability challenges that adversely impacted shipment timing and margin performance in several businesses, most notably in our Refrigeration and Food Equipment and Engineered Products segments. Overall, our diversified end market exposures, ongoing productivity initiatives and time-tested localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy provide us an advantage as we execute against record backlogs and deliver critical products to our customers.

"We also continued to enhance and invest behind our portfolio. We progressed necessary capacity expansion in several high- growth businesses to meet their prevailing demand forecasts. Recently we completed three highly-complementarybolt-on acquisitions in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. We also agreed to sell Unified Brands, Dover's commercial foodservice business, to enable greater focus on our core growth platforms. Our balance sheet is healthy and we remain disciplined in pursuit of opportunities to further enhance our portfolio.

"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we do not anticipate the challenges from the third quarter to abate and therefore we remain focused on operational execution to deliver against robust demand in this strained operational environment. More positively, our high backlog levels provide beneficial near-term visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2022. As a result, we are raising our full year EPS guidance."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.64 to $6.69 ($7.45 to $7.50 on an adjusted basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.