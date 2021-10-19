Dover : Q3 2021 Earnings Release

Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations
DOVER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., October 19, 2021 - Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
%
2021
2020
%
Change
Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,018
$
1,748
15 %
$ 5,918
$
4,903
21 %
Net earnings 1
264
200
32 %
761
501
52 %
Diluted EPS
1.81
1.38
31 %
5.24
3.45
52 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
13 %
17 %
Adjusted net earnings 2
288
232
24 %
850
599
42 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
1.98
1.60
24 %
5.86
4.12
42 %
Q3 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also includes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.
Q3 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.9 million and $26.5 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also excludes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $80.3 million and $77.8 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 15% (+13% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $264 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 31%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $288 million increased 24% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.98 was also up 24% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $5.9 billion, an increase of 21% (+17% organic) compared to the first nine months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $761 million increased 52%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24 was also up 52% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $850 million increased 42%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86 was also up 42% versus the comparable period of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results in the third quarter reflect continued robust demand and solid execution by our teams in an increasingly complex supply chain and labor environment.
"During the quarter we demonstrated the strength of our portfolio with revenue and new order growth across all five of our operating segments. We improved margins year-over-year despite well-advertised supply chain, logistics, and labor availability challenges that adversely impacted shipment timing and margin performance in several businesses, most notably in our Refrigeration and Food Equipment and Engineered Products segments. Overall, our diversified end market exposures, ongoing productivity initiatives and time-tested localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy provide us an advantage as we execute against record backlogs and deliver critical products to our customers.
"We also continued to enhance and invest behind our portfolio. We progressed necessary capacity expansion in several high- growth businesses to meet their prevailing demand forecasts. Recently we completed three highly-complementarybolt-on acquisitions in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. We also agreed to sell Unified Brands, Dover's commercial foodservice business, to enable greater focus on our core growth platforms. Our balance sheet is healthy and we remain disciplined in pursuit of opportunities to further enhance our portfolio.
"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we do not anticipate the challenges from the third quarter to abate and therefore we remain focused on operational execution to deliver against robust demand in this strained operational environment. More positively, our high backlog levels provide beneficial near-term visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2022. As a result, we are raising our full year EPS guidance."
FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:
EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.64 to $6.69 ($7.45 to $7.50 on an adjusted basis).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2021
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
2,018,269
$
1,748,256
$
5,917,846
$
4,903,370
Cost of goods and services
1,263,690
1,089,527
3,669,547
3,080,800
Gross profit
754,579
658,729
2,248,299
1,822,570
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
412,553
381,831
1,249,593
1,135,512
Operating earnings
342,026
276,898
998,706
687,058
Interest expense
26,433
27,724
79,917
83,703
Interest income
(1,466)
(960)
(3,088)
(2,871)
Loss (gain) on sale of a business
-
557
-
(5,213)
Other income, net
(10,460)
(1,420)
(18,236)
(9,887)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
327,519
250,997
940,113
621,326
Provision for income taxes
63,763
50,697
179,080
119,981
Net earnings
$
263,756
$
200,300
$
761,033
$
501,345
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.83
$
1.39
$
5.29
$
3.48
Diluted
$
1.81
$
1.38
$
5.24
$
3.45
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,976
144,032
143,895
144,082
Diluted
145,440
145,289
145,220
145,313
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.50
$
0.495
$
1.49
$
1.475
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$
428,127
$
442,091
$
447,798
$1,318,016
$
408,160
$
342,380
$
386,562
$1,137,102
$
394,175
$
1,531,277
Fueling Solutions
389,678
437,042
410,561
1,237,281
359,982
326,495
380,511
1,066,988
409,294
1,476,282
Imaging & Identification
284,328
294,076
292,535
870,939
256,765
227,977
265,690
750,432
287,746
1,038,178
Pumps & Process Solutions
394,377
428,701
438,240
1,261,318
319,536
309,095
347,875
976,506
347,497
1,324,003
Refrigeration & Food
372,077
430,506
429,425
1,232,008
311,913
293,527
368,395
973,835
342,255
1,316,090
Equipment
Intra-segment eliminations
(686)
(740)
(290)
(1,716)
(417)
(299)
(777)
(1,493)
(577)
(2,070)
Total consolidated revenue
$1,867,901
$2,031,676
$2,018,269
$5,917,846
$1,655,939
$1,499,175
$1,748,256
$4,903,370
$1,780,390
$
6,683,760
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products 1
$
68,779
$
62,720
$
71,717
$
203,216
$
69,094
$
47,702
$
64,890
$
181,686
$
56,481
$
238,167
Fueling Solutions
66,480
78,755
65,593
210,828
53,498
47,214
66,601
167,313
69,661
236,974
Imaging & Identification
56,992
60,747
63,419
181,158
51,482
38,046
51,928
141,456
52,017
193,473
Pumps & Process Solutions
123,645
138,632
142,414
404,691
66,079
67,702
89,786
223,567
81,709
305,276
Refrigeration & Food
38,117
48,971
42,841
129,929
23,529
11,459
40,159
75,147
27,725
102,872
Equipment
2
Total segment earnings
354,013
389,825
385,984
1,129,822
263,682
212,123
313,364
789,169
287,593
1,076,762
(EBIT)
Corporate expense / other
38,620
40,762
33,498
112,880
24,097
27,311
35,603
87,011
39,651
126,662
Interest expense
26,823
26,661
26,433
79,917
27,268
28,711
27,724
83,703
28,234
111,937
Interest income
(680)
(942)
(1,466)
(3,088)
(1,183)
(728)
(960)
(2,871)
(700)
(3,571)
Earnings before provision for
289,250
323,344
327,519
940,113
213,500
156,829
250,997
621,326
220,408
841,734
income taxes
Provision for income taxes
56,481
58,836
63,763
179,080
37,221
32,063
50,697
119,981
38,302
158,283
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
263,756
$
761,033
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
501,345
$
182,106
$
683,451
SEGMENT MARGIN
Engineered Products 1
16.1 %
14.2 %
16.0 %
15.4 %
16.9 %
13.9 %
16.8 %
16.0 %
14.3 %
15.6 %
Fueling Solutions
17.1 %
18.0 %
16.0 %
17.0 %
14.9 %
14.5 %
17.5 %
15.7 %
17.0 %
16.1 %
Imaging & Identification
20.0 %
20.7 %
21.7 %
20.8 %
20.1 %
16.7 %
19.5 %
18.8 %
18.1 %
18.6 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
31.4 %
32.3 %
32.5 %
32.1 %
20.7 %
21.9 %
25.8 %
22.9 %
23.5 %
23.1 %
Refrigeration & Food
10.2 %
11.4 %
10.0 %
10.5 %
7.5 %
3.9 %
10.9 %
7.7 %
8.1 %
7.8 %
Equipment
2
Total segment operating
19.0 %
19.2 %
19.1 %
19.1 %
15.9 %
14.1 %
17.9 %
16.1 %
16.2 %
16.1 %
margin
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE
Engineered Products
$
14,047
$
11,981
$
11,123
$
37,151
$
10,122
$
9,722
$
10,717
$
30,561
$
12,042
$
42,603
Fueling Solutions
19,269
19,475
19,920
58,664
18,339
17,968
18,014
54,321
18,482
72,803
Imaging & Identification
9,593
9,294
9,821
28,708
8,769
9,224
9,809
27,802
10,576
38,378
Pumps & Process Solutions
16,926
16,866
17,843
51,635
18,336
17,572
17,206
53,114
19,077
72,191
Refrigeration & Food
12,096
12,077
12,392
36,565
11,548
11,421
12,081
35,050
11,491
46,541
Equipment
Corporate
1,875
1,826
1,812
5,513
1,638
1,696
1,662
4,996
1,539
6,535
Total depreciation and
$
73,806
$
71,519
$
72,911
$
218,236
$
68,752
$
67,603
$
69,489
$
205,844
$
73,207
$
279,051
amortization expense
Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.
Q1, Q2, Q3, FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense, and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2, Q3 YTD and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.
IS - 1
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2021
2020
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2020
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.62
$
1.84
$
1.83
$
5.29
$
1.22
$
0.87
$
1.39
$
3.48
$
1.27
$
4.74
Diluted
$
1.61
$
1.82
$
1.81
$
5.24
$
1.21
$
0.86
$
1.38
$
3.45
$
1.25
$
4.70
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$
232,769
$
264,508
$
263,756
$
761,033
$
176,279
$
124,766
$
200,300
$
501,345
$
182,106
$
683,451
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
143,765
143,941
143,976
143,895
144,259
143,955
144,032
144,082
143,954
144,050
Diluted
144,938
145,118
145,440
145,220
145,782
144,995
145,289
145,313
145,355
145,393
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
IS - 2
