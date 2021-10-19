Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dover Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dover : Q3 2021 Earnings Release

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-5131

(630) 743-5039

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Jack Dickens

Director - Corporate Development and Investor Relations

  1. 743-2566jdickens@dovercorp.com

DOVER REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., October 19, 2021 - Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

%

2021

2020

%

Change

Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue

$ 2,018

$

1,748

15 %

$ 5,918

$

4,903

21 %

Net earnings 1

264

200

32 %

761

501

52 %

Diluted EPS

1.81

1.38

31 %

5.24

3.45

52 %

Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change

13 %

17 %

Adjusted net earnings 2

288

232

24 %

850

599

42 %

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.98

1.60

24 %

5.86

4.12

42 %

  • Q3 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also includes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 net earnings include rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also includes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.
  • Q3 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $26.9 million and $26.5 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other (benefits) costs of $(2.3) million and $4.5 million, respectively. Q3 2020 also excludes a $0.4 million expense related to the sale of AMS Chino. Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 adjusted net earnings exclude acquisition-related amortization costs of $80.3 million and $77.8 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $9.0 million and $24.1 million, respectively. Year-to-date 2020 also excludes a $3.9 million non-cash gain on the sale of AMS Chino.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 15% (+13% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $264 million increased 32%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.81 was up 31%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $288 million increased 24% and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.98 was also up 24% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Dover generated revenue of $5.9 billion, an increase of 21% (+17% organic) compared to the first nine months of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $761 million increased 52%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.24 was also up 52% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $850 million increased 42%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86 was also up 42% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our results in the third quarter reflect continued robust demand and solid execution by our teams in an increasingly complex supply chain and labor environment.

"During the quarter we demonstrated the strength of our portfolio with revenue and new order growth across all five of our operating segments. We improved margins year-over-year despite well-advertised supply chain, logistics, and labor availability challenges that adversely impacted shipment timing and margin performance in several businesses, most notably in our Refrigeration and Food Equipment and Engineered Products segments. Overall, our diversified end market exposures, ongoing productivity initiatives and time-tested localized manufacturing and sourcing strategy provide us an advantage as we execute against record backlogs and deliver critical products to our customers.

"We also continued to enhance and invest behind our portfolio. We progressed necessary capacity expansion in several high- growth businesses to meet their prevailing demand forecasts. Recently we completed three highly-complementarybolt-on acquisitions in radio signal intelligence solutions, industrial 3D visualization software and fueling solutions for alternative fuels like LNG and hydrogen. We also agreed to sell Unified Brands, Dover's commercial foodservice business, to enable greater focus on our core growth platforms. Our balance sheet is healthy and we remain disciplined in pursuit of opportunities to further enhance our portfolio.

"As we enter the final quarter of the year, we do not anticipate the challenges from the third quarter to abate and therefore we remain focused on operational execution to deliver against robust demand in this strained operational environment. More positively, our high backlog levels provide beneficial near-term visibility for the remainder of the year and into 2022. As a result, we are raising our full year EPS guidance."

FULL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE:

EPS guidance for full year 2021 was raised to $6.64 to $6.69 ($7.45 to $7.50 on an adjusted basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2021 results as well as updated 2021 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2021

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

2,018,269

$

1,748,256

$

5,917,846

$

4,903,370

Cost of goods and services

1,263,690

1,089,527

3,669,547

3,080,800

Gross profit

754,579

658,729

2,248,299

1,822,570

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

412,553

381,831

1,249,593

1,135,512

Operating earnings

342,026

276,898

998,706

687,058

Interest expense

26,433

27,724

79,917

83,703

Interest income

(1,466)

(960)

(3,088)

(2,871)

Loss (gain) on sale of a business

-

557

-

(5,213)

Other income, net

(10,460)

(1,420)

(18,236)

(9,887)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

327,519

250,997

940,113

621,326

Provision for income taxes

63,763

50,697

179,080

119,981

Net earnings

$

263,756

$

200,300

$

761,033

$

501,345

Net earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.83

$

1.39

$

5.29

$

3.48

Diluted

$

1.81

$

1.38

$

5.24

$

3.45

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

143,976

144,032

143,895

144,082

Diluted

145,440

145,289

145,220

145,313

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.50

$

0.495

$

1.49

$

1.475

* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)

2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

REVENUE

Engineered Products

$

428,127

$

442,091

$

447,798

$1,318,016

$

408,160

$

342,380

$

386,562

$1,137,102

$

394,175

$

1,531,277

Fueling Solutions

389,678

437,042

410,561

1,237,281

359,982

326,495

380,511

1,066,988

409,294

1,476,282

Imaging & Identification

284,328

294,076

292,535

870,939

256,765

227,977

265,690

750,432

287,746

1,038,178

Pumps & Process Solutions

394,377

428,701

438,240

1,261,318

319,536

309,095

347,875

976,506

347,497

1,324,003

Refrigeration & Food

372,077

430,506

429,425

1,232,008

311,913

293,527

368,395

973,835

342,255

1,316,090

Equipment

Intra-segment eliminations

(686)

(740)

(290)

(1,716)

(417)

(299)

(777)

(1,493)

(577)

(2,070)

Total consolidated revenue

$1,867,901

$2,031,676

$2,018,269

$5,917,846

$1,655,939

$1,499,175

$1,748,256

$4,903,370

$1,780,390

$

6,683,760

NET EARNINGS

Segment Earnings:

Engineered Products 1

$

68,779

$

62,720

$

71,717

$

203,216

$

69,094

$

47,702

$

64,890

$

181,686

$

56,481

$

238,167

Fueling Solutions

66,480

78,755

65,593

210,828

53,498

47,214

66,601

167,313

69,661

236,974

Imaging & Identification

56,992

60,747

63,419

181,158

51,482

38,046

51,928

141,456

52,017

193,473

Pumps & Process Solutions

123,645

138,632

142,414

404,691

66,079

67,702

89,786

223,567

81,709

305,276

Refrigeration & Food

38,117

48,971

42,841

129,929

23,529

11,459

40,159

75,147

27,725

102,872

Equipment

2

Total segment earnings

354,013

389,825

385,984

1,129,822

263,682

212,123

313,364

789,169

287,593

1,076,762

(EBIT)

Corporate expense / other

38,620

40,762

33,498

112,880

24,097

27,311

35,603

87,011

39,651

126,662

Interest expense

26,823

26,661

26,433

79,917

27,268

28,711

27,724

83,703

28,234

111,937

Interest income

(680)

(942)

(1,466)

(3,088)

(1,183)

(728)

(960)

(2,871)

(700)

(3,571)

Earnings before provision for

289,250

323,344

327,519

940,113

213,500

156,829

250,997

621,326

220,408

841,734

income taxes

Provision for income taxes

56,481

58,836

63,763

179,080

37,221

32,063

50,697

119,981

38,302

158,283

Net earnings

$

232,769

$

264,508

$

263,756

$

761,033

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

200,300

$

501,345

$

182,106

$

683,451

SEGMENT MARGIN

Engineered Products 1

16.1 %

14.2 %

16.0 %

15.4 %

16.9 %

13.9 %

16.8 %

16.0 %

14.3 %

15.6 %

Fueling Solutions

17.1 %

18.0 %

16.0 %

17.0 %

14.9 %

14.5 %

17.5 %

15.7 %

17.0 %

16.1 %

Imaging & Identification

20.0 %

20.7 %

21.7 %

20.8 %

20.1 %

16.7 %

19.5 %

18.8 %

18.1 %

18.6 %

Pumps & Process Solutions

31.4 %

32.3 %

32.5 %

32.1 %

20.7 %

21.9 %

25.8 %

22.9 %

23.5 %

23.1 %

Refrigeration & Food

10.2 %

11.4 %

10.0 %

10.5 %

7.5 %

3.9 %

10.9 %

7.7 %

8.1 %

7.8 %

Equipment

2

Total segment operating

19.0 %

19.2 %

19.1 %

19.1 %

15.9 %

14.1 %

17.9 %

16.1 %

16.2 %

16.1 %

margin

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Engineered Products

$

14,047

$

11,981

$

11,123

$

37,151

$

10,122

$

9,722

$

10,717

$

30,561

$

12,042

$

42,603

Fueling Solutions

19,269

19,475

19,920

58,664

18,339

17,968

18,014

54,321

18,482

72,803

Imaging & Identification

9,593

9,294

9,821

28,708

8,769

9,224

9,809

27,802

10,576

38,378

Pumps & Process Solutions

16,926

16,866

17,843

51,635

18,336

17,572

17,206

53,114

19,077

72,191

Refrigeration & Food

12,096

12,077

12,392

36,565

11,548

11,421

12,081

35,050

11,491

46,541

Equipment

Corporate

1,875

1,826

1,812

5,513

1,638

1,696

1,662

4,996

1,539

6,535

Total depreciation and

$

73,806

$

71,519

$

72,911

$

218,236

$

68,752

$

67,603

$

69,489

$

205,844

$

73,207

$

279,051

amortization expense

  • Q3 2021 includes a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit.
  • Q1, Q2, Q3, FY 2020 include a $6,551 gain, a $781 expense, a $557 expense, and a $5,213 net gain, respectively, on the sale of the Chino, California branch of The AMS Group ("AMS Chino"). Q2, Q3 YTD and FY 2020 also include a $3,640 write-off of assets.

IS - 1

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share

2021

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q3 YTD

Q4

FY 2020

Net earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.83

$

5.29

$

1.22

$

0.87

$

1.39

$

3.48

$

1.27

$

4.74

Diluted

$

1.61

$

1.82

$

1.81

$

5.24

$

1.21

$

0.86

$

1.38

$

3.45

$

1.25

$

4.70

Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

232,769

$

264,508

$

263,756

$

761,033

$

176,279

$

124,766

$

200,300

$

501,345

$

182,106

$

683,451

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

143,765

143,941

143,976

143,895

144,259

143,955

144,032

144,082

143,954

144,050

Diluted

144,938

145,118

145,440

145,220

145,782

144,995

145,289

145,313

145,355

145,393

* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

IS - 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOVER CORPORATION
06:53aDOVER : Reports Higher Q3 Results, Raises Full Year Adjusted EPS Forecast
MT
06:42aDOVER : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE - Form 8-K
PU
06:42aDOVER : Q3 2021 Earnings Release
PU
06:42aDOVER : Q3 2021 Earnings Presentation Slides
PU
06:38aDOVER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operati..
AQ
06:35aDOVER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
06:34aDOVER : Earnings Flash (DOV) DOVER Reports Q3 Revenue $2.02B, vs. Street Est of $1.994B
MT
06:34aDOVER : Earnings Flash (DOV) DOVER Reports Q3 EPS $1.98, vs. Street Est of $1.85
MT
06:31aDOVER : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year Guidance
PR
10/18DOVER : Markem-Imaje Launches New Remote User Interface for SmartDate X30 Thermal Transfer..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOVER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 808 M - -
Net income 2021 948 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 24 006 M 24 006 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 166,79 $
Average target price 174,71 $
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Joseph Tobin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION32.11%24 006
ATLAS COPCO AB31.56%74 011
FANUC CORPORATION-3.25%41 192
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.58%38 186
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.69%36 685
SANDVIK AB5.81%30 828