Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dover Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
121.36 USD   -1.66%
06:50aDover : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation Slides
PU
06:47aDover Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Lowers Full-Year 2022 Outlook
MT
06:42aDOVER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dover : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation Slides

10/20/2022 | 06:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 20, 2022 - 8:00am CT

Earnings Conference Call Third Quarter 2022

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

We want to remind everyone that our comments may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to uncertainties and risks, including the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, operations, business, liquidity and cash flow, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, and inflation in material input costs and freight logistics. We caution everyone to be guided in their analysis of Dover Corporation by referring to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, for a list of factors that could cause our results to differ from those anticipated in any such forward-looking statements.

We would also direct your attention to our website, dovercorporation.com, where considerably more information can be found.

In addition to financial measures based on U.S. GAAP, Dover provides supplemental non-GAAP financial information. Management uses non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across periods, make resource allocation decisions, and for forecasting and other purposes. Management believes these non-GAAP measures reflect results in a manner that enables, in many instances, more meaningful analysis of trends and facilitates comparison of results across periods and to those of peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning presented in U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to potential differences between the companies in calculations. The use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and they should not be considered as substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations and definitions are included either in this presentation or in Dover's earnings release and investor supplement for the third quarter, which are available on Dover's website. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.

2

Q3 2022 Performance Highlights

Organic Revenue(1)

+9% Y-o-Y

Organic growth in four of five segments; one segment flat

Segment Earnings(1) % +50 bps Y-o-Y to 21.2%

Sequentially +60 bps vs. Q2 '22

Free Cash Flow(1)

9% of Revenue

62% of adjusted net earnings(1)

Portfolio Activity and Capital Deployment

Closed Malema Engineering Corp. acquisition on July 1

Accelerated share repurchase of $500M announced on August 31

Organic Bookings(2)

-8%Y-o-Y

Order rates normalizing; book-to-bill(2): 0.96

Backlog(2)

+12% Y-o-Y to $3.2B

38% of LTM revenue(2) vs. 19% as of Q3 2019

Adj. Diluted EPS(1)

+14% Y-o-Y to $2.26

FX translation headwind of $0.11

FY '22 Guidance

Revenue growth: 7% - 9% all-in; 8% - 10% organic(1)

Adjusted diluted EPS(1): $8.40 - $8.50

  1. Non-GAAPmeasures (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)

3 (2) See performance measures definitions in appendix

Summary Corporate Q3 Results

Q3 2022

Highlights and Comments

Revenue change

All-in

7%

Y-o-Y organic growth in four out of five segments; one segment flat

(Y-o-Y)

Organic(1)

9%

Q3 FX impact: -5%; acquisitions (net of divestitures) +2.7%

Bookings change

All-in(2)

-10%

Q3 book-to-bill(2): 0.96

(Y-o-Y)

Organic(2)

-8%

Backlog(2) +12% Y-o-Y; up across four out of five segments

Segment Earnings(1)

Margin %

21.2%

+50 bps Y-o-Y on higher volumes, price; partially offset by segment mix, input constraints

Y-o-Y bps

+50 bps

+60 bps sequential improvement

Earnings

Reported

$286M

Reported Q3 Y-o-Y change: +8%

Adjusted(1)

$324M

Adjusted(1) Q3 Y-o-Y change: +12%

Diluted EPS

Reported

$2.00

Reported Q3 Y-o-Y change: +10%

Adjusted(1)

$2.26

Adjusted(1) Q3 Y-o-Y change: +14%

Free Cash Flow

Revenue

9%

Q3 FCF(1) down $104M Y-o-Y

(% of)(1)

Adj. Earnings(1)

62%

2022 guidance:

Guidance and other activities

‒ Revenue growth: 7% - 9% (All-in); 8% - 10% (Organic(1))

‒ EPS: $7.40 - $7.50 (GAAP); $8.40 - $8.50 (Adjusted(1))

4

(1) Non-GAAP measures (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)

(2) See performance measures definitions in appendix

Q3 Segment Results

Revenue ($M) /

Segment

Segment Y-o-Y Organic

Earnings

∆ Y-o-Y bps

Performance Commentary

Change %(1)

Margin %

DEP

$517

17.5%

+250 bps

Organic growth across all businesses; strong orders in waste handling and aerospace & defense

18%

Improved price-cost dynamics and volume more than offset ongoing input shortages

Solid growth in clean energy, below ground fueling, fuel transport and vehicle wash. Muted demand

DCEF

$464

19.4%

-10 bps

in above ground fueling driven by customer construction delays and caution in Europe / Asia

0%

Margin maintained due to positive product mix and decisive actions on cost base in above ground

fueling

$282

Solid demand in marking & coding printers and spares, continued strength in consumables. New

DII

26.4%

+230 bps

textile printer sales remain impacted on macro trends and disruptions in textile-producing regions

5%

Margins up on improved volumes, mix and positive price-cost tailwinds

$434

Top line strength in industrial pumps, medical/thermal connectors, polymer processing/recycling,

DPPS

29.7%

-460 bps

and precision components. Expected decline in biopharma as post-COVID transition continues

2%

Margin decline against record high comparable margin in prior year

$463

Strong demand conditions and top line growth across all major business lines

DCST

16.3%

+470 bps

Margin up on improved productivity in food retail, strong volumes driving fixed cost absorption and

19%

price-cost tailwinds

5

(1) Non-GAAP (definitions and/or reconciliations in appendix)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 10:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOVER CORPORATION
06:50aDover : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation Slides
PU
06:47aDover Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Lowers Full-Year 2022 Outlook
MT
06:42aDOVER CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
06:38aDover Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
06:36aEarnings Flash (DOV) DOVER Reports Q3 Revenue $2.16B, vs. Street Est of $2.15B
MT
06:36aEarnings Flash (DOV) DOVER Reports Q3 EPS $2.26, vs. Street Est of $2.19
MT
06:31aDover Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/19Heil RevAMP Electric Refuse Collection Body Improves Sustainability and the Bottom Line..
PR
10/18SWEP Continues Global Investment Program with Manufacturing Plant Expansions and New R&..
PR
10/17Cook Compression Introduces COOK CLEAN Sealing System to Lower Fugitive Emissions in Re..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOVER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 507 M - -
Net income 2022 1 072 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 17 033 M 17 033 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 121,36 $
Average target price 148,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Joseph Tobin President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Independent Director
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION-32.04%17 033
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.52%45 801
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.52%34 117
FANUC CORPORATION-15.89%26 193
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.47%21 574
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-25.15%18 671