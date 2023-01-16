Advanced search
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
144.39 USD   +1.04%
01/13Mizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Dover to $155 From $143, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/11Dover Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
PR
01/09Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dover's Price Target to $137 From $141, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Dover : Targeting Fugitive Emissions in Reciprocating Compressors

01/16/2023 | 10:10am EST
Read how Cook Compression, part of Dover Precision Components, is developing a portfolio of COOK CLEAN™ products to help customers reach their decarbonization goals in Gas Compression Magazine.

"Many of our customers have ambitious decarbonization goals driven by government regulations or corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives," said product manager Juan Moreno. "We continue to develop our portfolio of Cook Clean products and technologies to support these goals, and the Cook Clean Sealing System is one solution."

Read the full article online in the January 2023 issue of Gas Compression Magazine or download the pdf here.

Dover Corporation published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
