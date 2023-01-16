Dover : Targeting Fugitive Emissions in Reciprocating Compressors

Read how Cook Compression, part of Dover Precision Components, is developing a portfolio of COOK CLEAN™ products to help customers reach their decarbonization goals in Gas Compression Magazine.

"Many of our customers have ambitious decarbonization goals driven by government regulations or corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives," said product manager Juan Moreno. "We continue to develop our portfolio of Cook Clean products and technologies to support these goals, and the Cook Clean Sealing System is one solution."

