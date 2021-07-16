Dover : Unified Brands Announces New Product to Help Pizza Restaurants Reduce Cheese Waste

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Brands, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, is pleased to introduce the Randell Cheeser Station™ designed to help pizza restaurants minimize cheese waste and create a more consistent product.

The Cheeser Station features a refrigerated holding bin that can accommodate up to 25 pounds of cheese and a stainless-steel grate to hold the pizza during preparation. Cheese that doesn't land on the pizza falls back in the holding bin rather than going to waste on the floor or prep table.

"It may not feel like much when it's only a few shreds of cheese per pizza, but that waste adds up over time and can hurt profits," said Dave Rademacher, Randell Product Manager. "With the Cheeser Station, pizza operations can rest assured knowing they are minimizing cheese waste, one of pizza's most expensive ingredients."

The new product also includes a scale option for pizza makers to measure their desired amount of cheese for each pizza, helping them to create a consistent product. With the combination of eliminating cheese waste and controlling cheese use at the desired level, operators may see payback in as soon as six months.

"Creating a simple, effective prep process for employees and ensuring a consistent product for customers makes all the difference, particularly for pizza restaurants with multiple locations," said Brent Barkley, Unified Brands Senior Director of Strategic Brand Management (Randell & Avtec). "The Cheeser Station does just that."

The Cheeser Station is 24 inches wide, 33 inches deep and 35 inches tall and runs on an energy efficient R290 compressor system with visible external electronic controls for quick verification of proper settings. The holding bin uses cold-wall conductive cooling to keep the product at a safe temperature. A completely sealed inside with a clean-out port makes it easy to clean and sanitize the pan opening.

For more information on the Cheeser Station, go to unifiedbrands.net.

About Unified Brands:

Unified Brands and its Groen, Randell, Avtec, A la Cart, Power Soak and CapKold product lines have leading industry positions in cooking equipment, custom and standard refrigeration, continuous motion ware washing systems, conveyors, ventilation, utility distribution, cook-chill, and meal delivery systems. As an operating company within the Refrigeration and Food Equipment segment of Dover Corporation, Unified Brands is headquartered in Conyers, Ga., and has operations in Michigan, and Mississippi.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

