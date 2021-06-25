Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dover Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dover : 3rd Eye® Introduces “Shield” Recognition Awards to Deserving Sanitation Workers

06/25/2021 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Awards Highlight Garbage Truck Drivers that Go Above and Beyond in Their Communities

3rd Eye, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG), has announced the creation of two awards that recognize sanitation workers who go above and beyond to positively impact the lives of those in their communities.

Garbage truck drivers are oftentimes the first eyes on the scene of situations where a helping hand or immediate intervention can mean the difference between life and death. In other situations, drivers are the eyes and ears that extend an Amber Alert for a missing child or provide a helping hand to a citizen in need. The 3rd Eye Community Shield Award and 3rd Eye Hero Shield Award have been created to recognize sanitation workers who go above and beyond.

'Route drivers are in our communities every day - picking up refuse - but they're also trained to pay close attention to their surroundings,' said Pat Carroll, President of Environmental Solutions Group. 'So many times, it's a driver or essential worker who notices a citizen in the midst of a medical emergency - or they are the first ones at the scene of an accident or crime - and are able to render assistance until help arrives.'

Carroll said these awards are broken down into two distinct categories, with each award recognizing the hauling-company employee for outstanding community involvement that impacts the lives of those around them.

'The 3rd Eye Hero Shield Award calls attention to an action that saved a life. The 3rd Eye Community Shield Award recognizes the efforts of an employee that goes above and beyond to positively impact the lives of those in their community. Both of these awards signifies exemplary behavior that we, both as a company - and as an industry - would like to call attention to,' said Carroll.

At 3rd Eye's recent Virtual Users Group Conference, 3rd Eye was proud to present two Hero Shield Awards for activities that saved lives. The first award was presented to Waste Connections employee Waldo Fidele, who saved the life of a small child who was playing inside a garbage can when it was dumped into the hopper of an automated side loader. Fidele was watching the dump through his 3rd Eye hopper camera when he noticed the boy in the hopper and immediately hit his E-Stop button to shut off the truck, as he was trained to do. His quick actions saved that child's life.

The second 3rd Eye Hero Shield Award was presented to Waste Connections employee Stacy Gillespie, who was out on his normal route and intervened when a dog attacked a small family. Gillespie immediately assessed the situation and placed himself in harm's way to help the children into the safety of his cab. That split-second decision earned Gillespie the 3rd Eye Hero Shield.

In addition to the 3rd Eye awards, Waste Connections honored each employee with a $500 check for their actions.

'We all know that the job of a refuse hauler is a dangerous one on its own,' said Carroll. 'Recognizing refuse workers for saving lives through community action needs to be commended - and we're honored to do that.'

Carroll said 3rd Eye wants to hear from other fleets about workers who go above and beyond as these types of actions need to be recognized by the industry as a whole. 'If you know of an employee who is actively involved in your community and goes above and beyond, visit the 3rd Eye Community Awards weblink at https://www.3rdeyecam.com/3rd-eye-shield-award/ and tell us their story.'

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 16:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOVER CORPORATION
12:07pDOVER  : 3rd Eye® Introduces “Shield” Recognition Awards to Deservin..
PU
06/23DOVER  : Hydro Systems Unveils Enhancements to HydroMinder Range of Car Wash Dis..
PR
06/16DOVER  : Metcal Announces Patent Pending Software Upgrades to GT Series Solderin..
PR
06/11DOVER  : is a proud Founding Corporate partner of Miami University's Center for ..
PU
06/09DOVER  : New Blackmer® Sliding Vane Pump Delivers Superior Performance and Relia..
PR
06/02DOVER  : SWEP Receives AHRI Certification Performance Award
PR
05/27DOVER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26DOVER  : Destaco Introduces RFM/RCM Series
PR
05/24DOVER  : MAAG Reduction Celebrates the Production of 1000th Pulverizer Machine
PU
05/19DOVER  : Markem-Imaje Launches New High Resin Thermal Transfer Coding Printhead
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 519 M - -
Net income 2021 887 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 21 255 M 21 255 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 147,68 $
Average target price 157,85 $
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Joseph Tobin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION18.04%21 144
ATLAS COPCO AB24.25%71 775
FANUC CORPORATION4.26%45 748
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.71%38 102
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.46%32 053
SANDVIK AB7.40%32 019