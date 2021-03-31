Dover : Markem-Imaje Launches EB588 Ink, Raising Product Coding Standard for Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

Log in
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), is launching a new, multi-purpose black EB588 ink, which supports safer, more sustainable coding with fewer errors for fast-moving consumer goods, such as food, beverage and personal care products.

This latest ink offering, which pairs with Markem-Imaje's flagship 9450 coder, helps manufacturers improve coding performance and protect the environment without a cost increase. Unlike traditional alternatives, the black EB588 ink is eco-friendly as it does not contain Methyl Ethyl Ketone and generates up to 40% less greenhouse gases, thereby also helping customers maintain a safe work environment for employees.

In addition to the fact that fewer consumables per code are required when using this ink, its smart consumable management system mitigates the risk of using unsuitable inks, which could result in poor quality codes. Other benefits of this ink can be seen at a plant-level, where there is less waste in terms of bottles, cartridges and rework, as well as in the market, whereas referenced above safety is further supported.

"Today's launch permits manufacturers to improve their sustainability credentials without reducing profitability," explains Vincent Millot, Consumables Product Marketing Manager, Markem-Imaje. "The ink can be used on different types of packaging, making stock management easier, and the ink cartridges can be replaced while the line is running, so downtime is minimized. With the coder's touch screen user interface, users have access to data about consumable levels and know how many prints are remaining, eliminating lost time due to the ink or additive running out. This new product is a win-win for consumers, retailers, distributors, manufacturers and the environment."

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Markem-Imaje Contact:
Christine Bonnet
33 (0)4 75 75 55 16
cbonnet@markem-imaje.com

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations   
(630) 743-5131   
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markem-imaje-launches-eb588-ink-raising-product-coding-standard-for-fast-moving-consumer-goods-301259969.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2021
