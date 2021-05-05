Dover : Wilden Releases New Equalizer Surge Dampeners - Integrated SD Series (ISD) Available in Metal

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilden, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a worldwide leader in specialty pumps, today announced the release of its new Equalizer® Surge Dampeners – Integrated SD Series (ISD) bolted metal option. Installed at the pump's discharge, Wilden ISD Series dampeners have been specifically engineered to reduce fluid pressure and flow fluctuations for a smoother discharge flow. This function protects system equipment and helps extend the life of Wilden air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps, including by decreasing noise and increasing efficiency.

"Wilden ISD Series dampeners offer a tremendous benefit to end-users because they have been specially designed to minimize vibration and control pipe hammer. This is a critical consideration when trying to protect system piping and downstream instrumentation," said Erik Solfelt, Diaphragm Pump Product Director, Wilden. "A welcomed addition to our innovative line of pump accessories, these new metal surge dampeners provide users with a simple, reliable and efficient solution for otherwise challenging applications."

The new ISD Series stainless steel metal dampeners are available in 25 mm (1″), 38 mm (1-1/2″) and 51 mm (2″) sizes. The bolted-construction design and PTFE, Buna backed, integral piston diaphragms offer maximum process fluid containment. This makes them an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including, but not limited to, oil and gas, paint and coatings, and chemical.

About Wilden Pump and Engineering Company:

Jim Wilden revolutionized the pumping industry when he invented the air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pump in 1955. Since that time, Wilden Pump and Engineering Company has been at the forefront of bringing AODD technology into the future by building its extensive infrastructure, knowledge base and intellectual capital. Wilden offers a comprehensive line of safe, reliable and energy-efficient AODD pumps – including the Pro-Flo® SHIFT Series, Pro-Flo Series and Specialty Series – for critical pumping applications in the general industrial, paints and coatings, oil and gas, chemical process, water and wastewater, hygienic, mining, ceramics, and military and marine markets. Additionally, Wilden offers the largest selection of AODD diaphragms in the world to ensure your unique application demands are fully met. Headquartered in Grand Terrace, CA, USA, Wilden is part of PSG, a Dover company. To learn more about Wilden, please visit wildenpump.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

