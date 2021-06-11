Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dover Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Dover : is a proud Founding Corporate partner of Miami University's Center for Supply Chain Excellence

06/11/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
Dover is proud to be one of the Founding Corporate partners of the Center for Supply Chain Excellence (CSCE) at the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Created in 2020, the CSCE Corporate Partners provide support with annual membership investment, which helps support student activities, faculty research and corporate engagement.

'We originally approached Miami to learn more about on-campus and virtual recruiting opportunities and were pleased to learn more about the Center for Supply Chain Excellence. The center's engagement model with corporate partners was a perfect fit for us,' said Steve Katzfey, Miami University Alum and Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Dover Corporation. 'Upon joining, we were quickly introduced to faculty, campus recruiting teams, and the student-run Supply Chain Management Club. Since then we've kicked off a global sourcing project with the 400-level supply chain class and made introductions to the supply chain clubs.'

The Center for Supply Chain Excellence Corporate Partners Program is designed to be mutually beneficial, providing special recruitment access to employers, while enhancing internship and career opportunities for students. The CSCE aims to translate rigorous academic research into relevant insights for practitioners and solve current relevant issues through collaborative projects with Corporate Partners.

'We are very excited and proud to be adding Founding Corporate Partners to the Center for Supply Chain Excellence. Dover Corporation was the first to join and we really appreciate their support for getting everything started. Steve Katzfey and his team have jumped in with both feet and are already part of our client projects for our Strategic Sourcing class, where students are working on helping them solve various issues and improve their sourcing processes,' explained Monique Murfield, Director of the CSCE.

Steve Katzfey shared more about why Dover chose to become a Founding Corporate Partner of the CSCE in a video for the Farmer School of Business that you can watch here:

Disclaimer

Dover Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 519 M - -
Net income 2021 887 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 21 631 M 21 631 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart DOVER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dover Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 157,85 $
Last Close Price 150,29 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Joseph Tobin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad M. Cerepak Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael F. Johnston Chairman
David J. Malinas Senior Vice President-Operations
Kristiane C. Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER CORPORATION19.04%21 631
ATLAS COPCO AB21.16%71 597
FANUC CORPORATION4.06%46 197
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.29%39 125
SANDVIK AB11.82%34 185
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.25%32 945