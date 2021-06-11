Dover : is a proud Founding Corporate partner of Miami University's Center for Supply Chain Excellence

Dover is proud to be one of the Founding Corporate partners of the Center for Supply Chain Excellence (CSCE) at the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Created in 2020, the CSCE Corporate Partners provide support with annual membership investment, which helps support student activities, faculty research and corporate engagement.

'We originally approached Miami to learn more about on-campus and virtual recruiting opportunities and were pleased to learn more about the Center for Supply Chain Excellence. The center's engagement model with corporate partners was a perfect fit for us,' said Steve Katzfey, Miami University Alum and Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Dover Corporation. 'Upon joining, we were quickly introduced to faculty, campus recruiting teams, and the student-run Supply Chain Management Club. Since then we've kicked off a global sourcing project with the 400-level supply chain class and made introductions to the supply chain clubs.'

The Center for Supply Chain Excellence Corporate Partners Program is designed to be mutually beneficial, providing special recruitment access to employers, while enhancing internship and career opportunities for students. The CSCE aims to translate rigorous academic research into relevant insights for practitioners and solve current relevant issues through collaborative projects with Corporate Partners.

'We are very excited and proud to be adding Founding Corporate Partners to the Center for Supply Chain Excellence. Dover Corporation was the first to join and we really appreciate their support for getting everything started. Steve Katzfey and his team have jumped in with both feet and are already part of our client projects for our Strategic Sourcing class, where students are working on helping them solve various issues and improve their sourcing processes,' explained Monique Murfield, Director of the CSCE.

Steve Katzfey shared more about why Dover chose to become a Founding Corporate Partner of the CSCE in a video for the Farmer School of Business that you can watch here: