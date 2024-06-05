DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of two new product add-ons and a new online store. These assets will provide car wash operators with enhancements for their sites and customers with a memorable wash experience.

Washnetics ® Tunnel Wash Components are now a part of the OPW portfolio and can be integrated into the Belanger tunnel wash systems. The Washnetics components automatically adjust to the size of each vehicle as it enters the tunnel, creating a customized wash process that facilitates higher throughput rates while ensuring a premium wash experience. The customized approach also considers the shape of each car, allowing the system to distribute the optimal amount of wash chemicals and water.

OneShot ™ Presoak is also a new addition to the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions lineup as part of the Turtle Wax Pro chemical line-up. The product launch represents a major leap forward in car wash presoak technology, providing superior cleaning power without the expense, scents or color. OneShot provides effective, touchless cleaning power using only one ounce of product in a touchfree environment, allowing it to wash up to three times more vehicles per container than other presoak chemicals. This new presoak solution can be used in self-serve, in-bay automatic and tunnel car wash systems across North America with friction and touchless applications.

Innovative Control Systems (ICS) has introduced its WashNOW!® Online Store, replacing the ePOS virtual store portal. The WashNOW! Online Store features a robust, intuitive design that is highly customizable, delivering a frictionless online shopping experience. The online store provides car wash customers with a secure, password-protected account and the ability to purchase car wash services anytime and anywhere. The online store is also accessible through the ICS mobile app, which automates the purchase process to increase throughput, enhance customer satisfaction and create a differentiated car wash experience.

For more information about OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, please visit www.opwvws.com.

About OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions:

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions comprises PDQ Manufacturing, Inc., Belanger, Inc., Innovative Control Systems (ICS), Kesseltronics and Transchem. PDQ is a preeminent provider of in-bay automatic wash systems and payment terminals, while Belanger is an innovative leader in soft-touch tunnel and in-bay automatic wash systems. ICS provides industry-leading car wash technology, like payment terminals, process controls and software management and automation systems, and Kesseltronics designs machine controls for successful tunnel wash operation. Transchem is a leading developer of environmentally sensitive vehicle wash chemicals and cleaning products. Together, they create a revolutionary single source for all vehicle wash needs. For more information on OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, please visit opwvws.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

