DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG Biotech, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the new Quattroflow® QB2-Standard (QB2-SD) Single-Use Precision Micropump.

The Quattroflow pump family is expanding with the launch of its first QB Series micropump, the QB2-SD. This model is the smallest size in the family of single-use, lightweight and compact rotary microdosing pumps designed for precision and can be used to transfer delicate biologics. The QB2-SD has a minimum resolution of 25 μl and flow rates up to 2.7 liters per hour (91.3 fluid ounces per hour), which makes it ideal for liquid-handling operations requiring precise and delicate dosing of products that can be found in cell & gene therapy, laboratory and small-scale upstream and downstream applications.

"The Quattroflow QB2-SD is a breakthrough for the biopharmaceuticals, medicines and therapeutics industries. Manufacturers must have confidence in the readiness of their life-changing products, necessitating the use of pumps that help ensure optimized media-integrity protection," said Michael Franco, Director, Global Biopharma Sales for PSG Biotech. "These single-use pumps simply click in and out of the motor drive, allowing for quick and cost-effective changeovers with minimal risk of cross-contamination. When a product bag is empty, simply remove the pump and primary container and replace them with one click, there's no need for pump calibration and maintenance."

In addition to the QB2-SD pump, PSG Biotech offers Q-Drive-Alpha, a fully integrated drive device for evaluation, production, and laboratory use. The Q-Drive-Alpha features a stainless-steel body and a 7" color touchscreen for programming desired functions such as speed, flow, dose volume, self-priming, cycling, and reverse.

About PSG Biotech:

PSG Biotech, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, is dedicated to "Caring For Every Drop" by being a leading provider of specialty flow-control solutions, including pumps, sensors and flow meters, that have been designed to safely transfer and precisely meter the most delicate life science biologics, medicines and therapeutics, all while increasing yield, throughput and speed to market. PSG Biotech is a brand of PSG, a Dover company, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA. You can find more information on PSG Biotech at psgdover.com/biotech.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow® and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

