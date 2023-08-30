DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSG, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, recently announced the opening of its expanded facility in Grand Rapids, MI.

The grand opening caps off a nearly two-year-long construction and renovation project that added 56,000 square feet of new manufacturing, office, and R&D space. The new building and renovated facility also feature energy-efficient lighting, heating, air conditioning and manufacturing systems.

"Blackmer pumps have been manufactured at this location on Century Avenue in Grand Rapids since 1925," said Lara Kauchak, General Manager for PSG Grand Rapids. "Having outgrown our space for machining and assembly, this expansion helps us support our customers in industrial, defense and energy markets, and creates more jobs for our community."

The expansion of the PSG Grand Rapids facility was aimed at improving manufacturing capacity, scaling into new markets and bringing additional product lines to Grand Rapids. The company also wanted to upgrade employee facilities and amenities, including locker rooms, bathrooms, break rooms and parking.

"These changes have helped PSG Grand Rapids improve operations and optimize manufacturing," Kauchak said. "We look forward to this next chapter with enhanced efficiency and room to grow, which will enable us to continue providing exceptional pump and compressor products and services for our customers for years to come."

For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque®, All-Flo™, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, em-tec®, Griswold®, Hydro™, Malema™, Mouvex®, Neptune®, PSG® Biotech, Quantex™, Quattroflow®, and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

christopher.walsh@psgdover.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psg-opens-expanded-facility-to-support-growth-301913925.html

SOURCE Dover