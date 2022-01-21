Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dover Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV   US2600031080

DOVER CORPORATION

(DOV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SWEP Introduces Hypertwain Technology for the AC & Heat Pump Markets

01/21/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEP, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the introduction of the FTW250AS brazed plate heat exchanger (BPHE), the first BPHE based on the Company's novel Hypertwain® technology. The FTW250AS BPHE primarily targets reversible chillers and heat pumps.

Unlike a standard BPHE, Hypertwain features an integrated suction gas heat exchanger ("iSGHX") that improves the evaporator performance. This feature helps OEMs design and bring products to market with unrivaled seasonal efficiency in both heating and cooling mode, as well as reducing the refrigerant charge and footprint. The integrated iSGHX also enables control stability compared with an external SGHX. In addition, Hypertwain also improves freeze resistance and reduces water pressure drop.

Hypertwain integrates several functions critical for evaporator and condenser duties in chiller and heat pump applications. The FTW250AS covers a capacity span up to around 70 USRt while the Hypertwain platform is being extended with additional BPHEs aiming for capacities up to 200 USRt with both single and dual circuits. Focus refrigerants are all high-pressure refrigerants, such as R32, R410A, R454B, R452B, as well as being verified for R290 (Propane).

For more information about SWEP and our wide range of BPHEs for a variety of applications, please visit www.swep.net.

About SWEP:

At SWEP, we believe our future rests on giving more energy than we take – from our planet and our people. That's why we pour our energy into leading the conversion to sustainable energy usage in heat transfer. Over three decades, the SWEP brand has become synonymous with challenging efficiency.

SWEP is a world-leading supplier of brazed plate heat exchangers for HVAC and industrial applications. With over 1,000 dedicated employees, carefully selected business partners, and a global presence with production, sales, and dedicated service, we bring a level of expertise and closeness to our customers that's redefining competitive edge in a more sustainable future. SWEP is part of Dover Corporation, a multi-billion-dollar, diversified manufacturer of a wide range of proprietary products and components for industrial and commercial use.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.   

SWEP Contact:
Lisa Skarp
+46 705 57 2331
lisa.skarp@swep.net

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications
(630) 743-5039
asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations    
(630) 743-5131    
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swep-introduces-hypertwain-technology-for-the-ac--heat-pump-markets-301465843.html

SOURCE Dover


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DOVER CORPORATION
04:16pSWEP Introduces Hypertwain Technology for the AC & Heat Pump Markets
PR
01/20Dover Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
PR
01/14Morgan Stanley Adjusts Dover's Price Target to $194 from $190, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
01/12Hydro Systems Unveils Multi-Washer 3000 Series with EvoClean for On-Premise Laundry
PR
01/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dover's Price Target to $176 From $178, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Yields Rise, -3-
DJ
01/07Oppenheimer Upgrades Dover to Outperform From Perform, Sets $205 Price Target
MT
01/07Today on Wall Street: Is it legit?
01/07ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
01/06DOVER : Eight Dover Manufacturing Facilities Attain Operational Excellence Certification
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOVER CORPORATION
More recommendations