Systech Addresses Updated DSCSA Requirements for Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover (NYSE: DOV), a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, announced a series of services designed to help customers in the pharmaceutical supply chain meet Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) interoperability requirements by the November 27 deadline.

Systech now offers three new service packages in conjunction with its software to help manufacturers understand how to meet the Enhanced Drug Security Requirements: Readiness GAP review, compliance testing and master organizational validation. These services will address endpoint data connections, product registrations, authorized trading partner verifications and record keeping requirements.

Systech has a proven track record in the highly regulated and complex pharmaceutical arena, with reliable and configurable packaging execution systems and serialization software. Systech has led the way in delivering technology solutions that enable DSCSA compliance, and the Systech platform is uniquely capable of creating product data at the line level and delivering meaningful value from that data throughout the supply chain. The Partnership for DSCSA Governance (PDG), an organization to which Systech belongs and has contributed, also issued recent guidance for manufacturers. Finally, Systech recently hosted a webinar about working with authorized and registered trading partners, which may be watched on demand here.

"DSCSA is expected to solidify the protection of the entire domestic drug supply chain and help increase patient safety. This action aligns perfectly with Systech's mission," said Girish Juneja, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Dover. "As the pioneer of pharmaceutical serialization and a global leader in pharmaceutical traceability solutions for the industry, we are proud to have worked with the PDG on reviewing and finalizing their recommendations and are excited to offer these new services to help our customers meet the latest requirements."

Enhancements to its platform and the introduction of these new services are inspired by Systech's participation in working sessions with PDG and the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA). Systech has also been at the forefront of conducting successful interoperability testing with the major wholesale distributors in the United States. For its efforts, the company has been named a "ready" Verification Router Service (VRS) solution provider by the Open Credential Initiative (OCI).

About Systech:

Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence and connected product solutions provider. Visit www.systechone.com for further information.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

