  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dover Motorsports, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVD   US2601741075

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(DVD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Dover 2022: ‘Drydene 400' set for May 1

09/15/2021 | 11:32am EDT
NASCAR's top drivers return to Dover International Speedway in 2022 for the 104th time, continuing a tradition at the Monster Mile that began in 1969.

Dover International Speedway will host the 'Drydene 400' NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The date was announced today as part of NASCAR's full announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series ticket holders have the opportunity to renew their Dover seat location now through Nov. 10, 2021. Fans are encouraged to log into their ticket accounts below to review and renew their seats for the 'Drydene 400.'

New customers can start ordering 2022 seats beginning today by clicking below.

Fans can save almost 50 percent on select seats by purchasing by this deadline.

The lowest grandstand ticket prices of the 2022 racing season, Dover International Speedway's Preferred Pricing Period, is available through Nov. 10, 2021.

More packages and offerings will be announced in the coming months. Visit DoverSpeedway.com to register for the Speedway's email list to receive updates and more details.
Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series East will be announced at a later date.

'It's an honor to once again host America's best drivers at the world's fastest one-mile oval,' said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway's president and CEO. 'The most loyal fans in NASCAR are already excited about next year's race and we look forward to more thrilling action at the Monster Mile.'

2022 TICKET PRICE CHART

Dover International Speedway's 2021 NASCAR tripleheader weekend last May featured a sellout of its limited-capacity grandstand seating for the 'Drydene 400' NASCAR Cup Series race.

Dover International Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 15:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
