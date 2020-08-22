Dover Motorsports : Erik Moses named Nashville Superspeedway President – Aug. 22, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Michael Lewis Manager of Communications Dover International Speedway mlewis@dovermotorsports.com

Veteran sports and entertainment executive Erik Moses

named Nashville Superspeedway's new president

Former XFL team president to lead Nashville staff as NASCAR returns to Middle Tennessee in 2021

LEBANON, Tenn. (Aug. 22, 2020) - Erik Moses, a veteran sports executive and seasoned venue management leader, has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, Dover Motorsports, Inc., officials announced today.

Moses, a longtime leader in mid-Atlantic sports and entertainment circles, most recently served as the founding president of the XFL's DC Defenders (2019-20), where the team was in first place in the Eastern Division and ranked among the league's best in ticket sales, game-day experience and social media engagement.

"I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee," Moses said. "I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.

"Nashville is one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events in the entire country and I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region."

Prior to the XFL and following several roles in private and corporate legal practice, Moses had an extensive career across a variety of sports leadership and city government positions around Washington D.C., including: