Dover Motorsports, Inc.

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(DVD)
Dover Motorsports : Erik Moses named Nashville Superspeedway President – Aug. 22, 2020

08/22/2020 | 10:52am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Michael Lewis Manager of Communications Dover International Speedway mlewis@dovermotorsports.com

Veteran sports and entertainment executive Erik Moses

named Nashville Superspeedway's new president

Former XFL team president to lead Nashville staff as NASCAR returns to Middle Tennessee in 2021

LEBANON, Tenn. (Aug. 22, 2020) - Erik Moses, a veteran sports executive and seasoned venue management leader, has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, Dover Motorsports, Inc., officials announced today.

Moses, a longtime leader in mid-Atlantic sports and entertainment circles, most recently served as the founding president of the XFL's DC Defenders (2019-20), where the team was in first place in the Eastern Division and ranked among the league's best in ticket sales, game-day experience and social media engagement.

"I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee," Moses said. "I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport.

"Nashville is one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events in the entire country and I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the Superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region."

Prior to the XFL and following several roles in private and corporate legal practice, Moses had an extensive career across a variety of sports leadership and city government positions around Washington D.C., including:

  • Senior Vice President at Events DC for more than a decade, he served as Washington D.C.'s "sports commissioner" and chief advocate for sports, entertainment and live event activity in the city while developing impactful and often pioneering partnerships with the local professional, college and high school teams, the NCAA, the NHL, MLB, AT&T, Lyft and Pepsi.
  • CEO, DC Sports & Entertainment Commission, where he supervised the completion and grand opening of Nationals Park and helped develop and host two annual college football games - the Military Bowl, the first NCAA-sanctioned bowl game in the nation's capital and the former AT&T Nation's Football Classic.
  • Director, D.C. Department of Small & Local Business Development, primary advocate for local businesses and responsible for advising Washington's mayor on policies affecting the business community.

Moses's hire is a key element toward ensuring the overall success of Nashville Superspeedway. Dover Motorsports, Inc. announced this summer that the 1.33-mile concrete track and surrounding 700 acres in Lebanon, Tenn., will be reopening in June 2021. Its sister track, Dover International Speedway, is in the midst of hosting an unprecedented six races in three days on Aug. 21-23, including the "Drydene Doubleheader Weekend" on Aug. 22-23, featuring back-to-back days of NASCAR Xfinity Series-NASCAR Cup Series doubleheaders.

"We are very excited and fortunate to hire an outstanding leader and executive such as Erik, who has tremendous experience in all areas of sports, events and live entertainment," said Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and COO of Dover Motorsports, Inc. "Erik's addition to our company and the outstanding reputation he has in the industry punctuates our commitment to revitalizing Nashville Superspeedway and serving the Middle Tennessee community."

Moses, a graduate of the University of North Carolina and Duke University School of Law, is a member of the Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust and was named to its 2019 Power 100 list, and recognized by NBC Sports Washington as a DC Sports Power Player. He has served as an adjunct professor in Georgetown University's Sports Industry Management Program since 2010.

# # #

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 22 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 14:51:06 UTC
