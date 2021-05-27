Log in
    DVD   US2601741075

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(DVD)
Dover Motorsports : Reports Closing on Nashville Property

05/27/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) reports that on May 26, 2021, we closed on the sale of approximately 350 acres of property near our Nashville Superspeedway pursuant to an agreement with an entity owned by Panattoni Development Company. Proceeds from the sale, less closing costs, were approximately $14.35 million. The purchaser had previously paid to us a $500,000 deposit that was credited to the purchase price. Net proceeds after taxes are estimated to be approximately $12 million. None of the acreage sold extends to the land on which our superspeedway is sited and the Company continues to hold approximately 650 acres of commercial real estate, including the superspeedway.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events in the United States whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to dovermotorsports.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,5 M - -
Net income 2020 7,48 M - -
Net cash 2020 12,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 82,7 M 82,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 41,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis L. McGlynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy R. Horne Chief Financial Officer, Director & SVP-Finance
Henry B. Tippie Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Tatoian Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Patrick J. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.0.00%83
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.38%96 351
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-7.57%47 488
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED20.58%25 925
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.32.05%25 695
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.22.89%19 747