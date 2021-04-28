Log in
    DVD

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(DVD)
Dover Motorsports : Timothy R. Horne – Sr. Vice President - Finance Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2021

04/28/2021 | 09:37pm BST
Timothy R. Horne - Sr. Vice President - Finance
Dover, Delaware, April 28, 2021 (302) 883-6592

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.

DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) Board of Directors today declared a semi-annual cash dividend on both classes of common stock of $.04 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2021.

* * *

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events in the United States whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. For further information, log on to dovermotorsports.com.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 38,5 M - 27,6 M
Net income 2020 7,48 M - 5,37 M
Net cash 2020 12,5 M - 8,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 79,5 M 79,5 M 57,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dover Motorsports, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis L. McGlynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy R. Horne Chief Financial Officer, Director & SVP-Finance
Henry B. Tippie Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Tatoian Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Patrick J. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.-2.20%79
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.10.64%101 160
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-8.39%47 093
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.33.75%26 019
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.42%25 033
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.11.98%17 808
