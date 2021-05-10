Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dover Motorsports, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DVD   US2601741075

DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.

(DVD)
  Report
Dover Motorsports : grandstands sold out for Sunday ‘Drydene 400' NASCAR Cup Series race

05/10/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Dover International Speedway's grandstands, which have a limited capacity for the May 14-16 weekend due to COVID-19-related social distance requirements, are sold out for the Sunday, May 16 'Drydene 400' NASCAR Cup Series race, track officials announced today.

Tickets can still be purchased for the 'General Tire 125' ARCA Menards Series East race (5 p.m.) on Friday, May 14 and the 'Drydene 200' NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1) on Saturday, May 15.

Less than one month after earning approval from state public health officials that guests could return to the Monster Mile on a limited basis, the track received overwhelming positive responses from its guests and is prepared to welcome campers and fans back to the world's fastest one-mile oval for this weekend's NASCAR tripleheader.

'We appreciate the patience and understanding we heard from fans during our reseating process and we look forward to welcoming them back in the grandstands this weekend,' said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway's track president. 'We thank not only our fans for their continued loyalty and enthusiasm, but also Delaware public health officials for their confidence in us to host this weekend's races safely.'

Special fan procedures will include social distancing in grandstands and concession lines, the use of digital tickets for all grandstand seats, the required wearing of masks, enhanced cleaning in high-traffic areas, added hand sanitizer stations and infield access prohibited except for race teams, track personnel and select media.

The 'Drydene 400' NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1) is the 103rd Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

Disclaimer

Dover Motorsports Inc. published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,5 M - -
Net income 2020 7,48 M - -
Net cash 2020 12,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 79,5 M 79,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 41,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis L. McGlynn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy R. Horne Chief Financial Officer, Director & SVP-Finance
Henry B. Tippie Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Tatoian Chief Operating Officer, Director & EVP
Patrick J. Bagley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOVER MOTORSPORTS, INC.-4.41%79
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.4.48%95 533
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-10.77%45 871
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.31.01%25 494
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.28%25 001
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.8.82%17 486