Company: Doverie United Holding PLC (DUH)
Doverie United Holding announced the start as of 28 May 2024 of the payment of sums under an ex officio auction sale of the unexercised rights of Doverie United Holding, ISIN BG4000001249, issued in the public offering procedure of convertible bonds of the company in 2024.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.
