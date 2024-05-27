Doverie-United Holding AD (Doverie - Obedinen Holding AD) is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and management of shares, bonds and cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructure and management of its subsidiaries, establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as investment in and finance of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Company holds 50 companies, operating in six industrial branches and located in 15 cities in Bulgaria and in Europe. The Holdingâs investments are diversified in various market sectors, including Medical Equipment, Construction Materials Industry, Textile, Non-Woven Textile & Sewing Industry, Services, and Trade. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs major shareholder was Telso AD with a stake of 15%.

Sector Investment Holding Companies