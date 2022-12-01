Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release Dec 1, 2022 at 6 pm



A warning and fine imposed to Dovre Group Plc for breaching the Rules of the Exchange

Helsinki, December 1, 2022 – The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has imposed a warning and a fine of EUR 40,000 to Dovre Group Plc (trading code: DOV1V) due to the breaches of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the “Rules”) of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“the Exchange”). Dovre Group Plc (“the Company”) breached the Rules on the disclosure of inside information when announcing agreements of its subsidiary Suvic Oy in May and October 2021. Furthermore, the Company breached the Rules on organizing the administration of the listed company.

More detailed arguments of the Disciplinary Committee are available in a press release related to the decision published by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd today. The press release is available on https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/a-warning-and-fine-imposed-to-dovre-group-plc-for-breaching-the-rules-of-the-exchange.

Dovre Group takes compliance with the Exchange's rules very seriously and has already taken the necessary measures to avoid similar situations in the future.

