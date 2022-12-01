Advanced search
    DOV1V   FI0009008098

DOVRE GROUP PLC

(DOV1V)
2022-12-01
0.6000 EUR   +0.17%
A warning and fine imposed to Dovre Group Plc for breaching the Rules of the Exchange

12/01/2022 | 11:01am EST
Dovre Group Plc            Stock Exchange Release                        Dec 1, 2022 at 6 pm

A warning and fine imposed to Dovre Group Plc for breaching the Rules of the Exchange

Helsinki, December 1, 2022 – The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd has imposed a warning and a fine of EUR 40,000 to Dovre Group Plc (trading code: DOV1V) due to the breaches of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the “Rules”) of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“the Exchange”). Dovre Group Plc (“the Company”) breached the Rules on the disclosure of inside information when announcing agreements of its subsidiary Suvic Oy in May and October 2021. Furthermore, the Company breached the Rules on organizing the administration of the listed company.  

More detailed arguments of the Disciplinary Committee are available in a press release related to the decision published by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd today. The press release is available on https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/a-warning-and-fine-imposed-to-dovre-group-plc-for-breaching-the-rules-of-the-exchange.

Dovre Group takes compliance with the Exchange's rules very seriously and has already taken the necessary measures to avoid similar situations in the future.

Additional information:

Dovre Group Plc
Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board
Tel. +358 40 510 8408
ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 730 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com


