Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Atuo Oy

09/09/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Dovre Group Plc                   Managers’ Transactions               September 9, 2022 at 2.30 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Atuo Oy

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Atuo Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Sanna Outa-Ollila

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19394/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6449 Unit price: 0.649 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6449 Volume weighted average price: 0.649 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-09-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1315 Unit price: 0.606 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1315 Volume weighted average price: 0.606 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-09-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2236 Unit price: 0.605 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2236 Volume weighted average price: 0.605 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 63,4 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart DOVRE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dovre Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVRE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 €
Average target price 0,75 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arve Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Sirpa Haavisto Chief Financial Officer
Svein Stavelin Chairman
Ilari Koskelo Vice Chairman
Antti Akseli Manninen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVRE GROUP PLC-12.02%63
FTI CONSULTING, INC.3.26%5 348
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-8.09%4 349
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-40.45%3 859
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.73%1 941
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED47.50%1 703