    DOV1V   FI0009008098

DOVRE GROUP PLC

(DOV1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:19 2022-10-28 am EDT
0.6100 EUR   -1.29%
06:31aDovre Group Plc : Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko
GL
06:30aDovre Group Plc : Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko
AQ
10/26Dovre Group Trading Statement January 1 – September 30, 2022 : Dovre's all three business areas continued profitable growth in Q3 2022
GL
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko

10/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Dovre Group Plc                   Managers’ Transactions               October 28, 2022, at 1.30 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Norrkniivilä

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 20665/5/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-10-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2196 Unit price: 0.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2196 Volume weighted average price: 0.68 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-10-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2178 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(3): Volume: 1700 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(4): Volume: 3022 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

(5): Volume: 30803 Unit price: 0.615 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 37803 Volume weighted average price: 0.615 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 700 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 65,3 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
EV / Sales 2021
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 43,2%
Managers and Directors
Arve Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Sirpa Haavisto Chief Financial Officer
Svein Stavelin Chairman
Ilari Koskelo Vice Chairman
Antti Akseli Manninen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVRE GROUP PLC-9.38%65
FTI CONSULTING, INC.-6.64%4 835
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-36.55%4 036
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.48%2 187
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED34.00%1 489
DITTO (THAILAND)217.06%1 008