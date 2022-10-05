Advanced search
Dovre's Suvic Oy has signed a contract for the foundation construction of two new wind farms

10/05/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Dovre Group Plc                Press release                October 5, 2022 at 6 pm

Dovre's Suvic Oy has signed a contract for the foundation construction of two new wind farms

Suvic has signed a design and construction agreement for constructing the foundations for two new wind farms in Ostrobothnia in the municipality of Ii. The new wind farms will be called Isokangas and Palokangas. The design work will start by the end of 2022 and the construction work will commence in the spring of 2023.

The owner of the project is Exilion Tuuli, which is an investment company owned by Elo, The State Pension Fund of Finland and Veritas. Isokangas and Palokangas will together have 17 windmills with a total capacity of 100 MW.

"We are very happy to start cooperation with a new Finnish customer Exilion Oy", states Suvic Oy's CEO and Chairman of the Board Mr. Ville Vesanen.

Additional information:

Suvic Oy
Ville Vesanen
CEO
Tel. +358 44 328 9928
vve@suvic.fi, www.suvic.fi        

Suvic Oy is a Finnish construction company founded in 2017 in Oulu, which specializes in wind farm construction and project management. In addition, the company provides turn-key construction services for bioenergy and industrial construction projects. Suvic provides innovative practises to the design,
construction and project management of energy projects. Company's current projects include OX2’s wind farms Puutikankangas (Sievi) and Merkkikallio (Vöyri), wpd Finland's Karhunnevankangas (Pyhäjoki) and Nuolivaara (Kemijärvi), Foresight Group LLP's Puskakorpi (Pyhäjoki) and CPC Finland's Lappfjärd wind farm (Kristinestad), Fortum’s & Helen’s three wind farms Pjelax, Böle and Kristinestad Norr (Närpiö & Kristiinankaupunki) and Helen’s & Ålandsbanken’s Kalistanneva wind farm (Kurikka).

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs nearly 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com

 


