Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Dovre Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOV1V   FI0009008098

DOVRE GROUP PLC

(DOV1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:04 2022-08-02 am EDT
0.6040 EUR   +2.20%
12:01pPOSITIVE PROFIT WARNING : Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance
GL
12:00pPOSITIVE PROFIT WARNING : Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance
AQ
06/29DOVRE : Suvic has signed a project management contract with Fortum regarding building infrastructure for two windmill parks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Positive profit warning: Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance

08/02/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dovre Group Plc                 Inside Information                            August 02, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Positive profit warning: Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance

Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance for 2022:

New guidance for 2022: Dovre Group’s net sales in 2022 is expected to be more than EUR 185 million and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

Previous guidance for 2022: (first published on February 24, 2022): Dovre Group’s net sales in 2022 is expected to be more than EUR 165 million (2021: EUR 142.7 million). The operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be better than last year (2021: EUR 6.1 million).

The reason for raising the guidance is that the demand for Dovre's services is expected to continue solid in the second half of the year.

Dovre Group publishes its Trading Statement for first half year (1 January – 30 June 2022) on August 18, 2022. Due to the silent period, the company will not provide any further comments on this release.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com


All news about DOVRE GROUP PLC
12:01pPOSITIVE PROFIT WARNING : Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance
GL
12:00pPOSITIVE PROFIT WARNING : Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance
AQ
06/29DOVRE : Suvic has signed a project management contract with Fortum regarding building infr..
PU
05/20Dovre Group signs for Equity Research services with Evli
GL
05/20Dovre Group signs for Equity Research services with Evli
AQ
05/02Dovre Signs Consultancy Services Contract With Norway's Aibel
MT
05/02Dovre group signs frame agreement with aibel in norway
GL
05/02Dovre group signs frame agreement with aibel in norway
AQ
05/02Dovre Group Signs Frame Agreement with Aibel in Norway
CI
04/28DOVRE GROUP TRADING STATEMENT JANUARY 1 – MARCH 31, 2022 Dovre continues its grow..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021
Net income 2021
Net Debt 2021
P/E ratio 2021
Yield 2021
Capitalization 62,5 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
EV / Sales 2021
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 603
Free-Float 42,1%
Chart DOVRE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dovre Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOVRE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,59 €
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arve Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Sirpa Haavisto Chief Financial Officer
Svein Stavelin Chairman
Ilari Koskelo Vice Chairman
Antti Akseli Manninen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOVRE GROUP PLC-13.34%64
FTI CONSULTING, INC.5.06%5 441
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.-6.74%4 822
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.-35.59%4 560
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC.5.52%1 903
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED35.00%1 620