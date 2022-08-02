Dovre Group Plc Inside Information August 02, 2022 at 7 p.m.



Positive profit warning: Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance

Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance for 2022:

New guidance for 2022: Dovre Group’s net sales in 2022 is expected to be more than EUR 185 million and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

Previous guidance for 2022: (first published on February 24, 2022): Dovre Group’s net sales in 2022 is expected to be more than EUR 165 million (2021: EUR 142.7 million). The operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be better than last year (2021: EUR 6.1 million).

The reason for raising the guidance is that the demand for Dovre's services is expected to continue solid in the second half of the year.

Dovre Group publishes its Trading Statement for first half year (1 January – 30 June 2022) on August 18, 2022. Due to the silent period, the company will not provide any further comments on this release.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com



