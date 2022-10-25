Advanced search
    DOV1V   FI0009008098

DOVRE GROUP PLC

(DOV1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:16 2022-10-25 am EDT
0.6680 EUR   +6.88%
Positive profit warning: Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance

10/25/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Dovre Group Plc                 Inside information                            Oct 25, 2022 at 3.15 pm

Positive profit warning: Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance

Dovre Group Plc raises its net sales and EBIT guidance for 2022:

New guidance for 2022: Dovre Group’s net sales in 2022 is expected to be more than EUR 195 million and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be above 7,3 million.

Previous guidance for 2022: (first published on August 02, 2022): Dovre Group’s net sales in 2022 is expected to be more than EUR 185 million and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

The guidance is raised due to the continued strong demand for Dovre's services in Project Personnel and Consulting, and also due to the solid execution of Suvic in its Renewable Energy construction projects.

Dovre Group publishes its Trading Statement for the third quarter (1 January – 30 September 2022) on October 26, 2022. Due to the silent period, the company will not provide any further comments on this release.

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 700 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com


