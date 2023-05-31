Advanced search
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:25 2023-05-31 pm EDT
48.88 USD   -1.26%
Dow inc expects to achieve 35% of $1 bln savings goal in first h…
RE
Dow cuts second-quarter revenue forecast
RE
Dow inc now expects q2 revenue to be between $11 bln to $11.5 bl…
RE
DOW INC EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 35% OF $1 BLN SAVINGS GOAL IN FIRST H…

05/31/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
DOW INC EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 35% OF $1 BLN SAVINGS GOAL IN FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 48 869 M - -
Net income 2023 1 666 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 513 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 5,69%
Capitalization 35 012 M 35 012 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 37 800
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,50 $
Average target price 58,24 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.-1.77%35 012
LG CHEM, LTD.17.00%39 709
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.72%19 470
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.70%13 125
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-30.24%11 524
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-33.98%8 249
