  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/21 04:10:00 pm
64.82 USD   +3.75%
06:31aDow 1Q Profit, Sales Rise on Local Price Gains
DJ
06:11aDOW  : Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales
MT
06:09aDOW INC. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow 1Q Profit, Sales Rise on Local Price Gains

04/22/2021 | 06:31am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Dow Inc. said its profit for the first quarter rose, driven by local price gains across all operating segments.

The Midland, Mich.-based materials company on Thursday posted a net income attributable to shareholders of $991 million, compared with $239 million in the comparable quarter last year. Earnings were $1.32 a share, compared with 32 cents a share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings were $1.36 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.09 a share.

Net sales were $11.88 billion, up from $9.77 billion in the same period last year. Analysts were looking for $11.09 billion.

Local prices rose 19% from the year-ago period, the company said. Supply constraints in the company's industrial intermediates and infrastructure and performance materials and coatings segments offset demand growth in the packaging and specialty plastics segment due to the winter storm earlier this year, Dow said.

"Despite supply constraints, we saw demand growth as the economic recovery continued to broaden, most notably in packaging, construction, mobility, electronics and consumer durables end-markets," Chairman and Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said.

Mr. Fitterling said the company "entered the second quarter with increasing momentum."

"We expect the broadening economic recovery, aided by vaccine distribution progress and tight market fundamentals, to continue to benefit our businesses," he said. "Our near-term incremental capital investments will further support growth across our consumer-led portfolio."

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-21 0630ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44 242 M - -
Net income 2021 3 274 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 766 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 46 562 M 46 562 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 66,24 $
Last Close Price 64,82 $
Spread / Highest target 23,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jeff M. Fettig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC.16.79%46 562
LG CHEM, LTD.4.85%56 885
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION12.55%24 574
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION9.80%19 354
COVESTRO AG10.46%12 961
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.47%10 173
