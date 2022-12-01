Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
51.07 USD   +0.20%
05:24pDow : 2022 Dow ESG Strategy Overview
PU
11/29Dow : funds nine new global projects to drive social and sustainable solutions
PU
11/18Top Canada court upholds Dow's record C$645 million patent infringement award
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow : 2022 Dow ESG Strategy Overview

12/01/2022 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 ESG Overview

The Intersection of Science & Sustainability,

Culture & Accountability

Executive Summary

Well-Positioned in a Dynamic Macro Environment

Distinct Competitive Advantages

Solid Financial Position

Cash & Cash

Revolver

Equivalents

Global Scale and Leading

Positions

  • Diversified sales mix across regions and businesses
  • Leading positions in key value chains
  • World-scalefootprint to navigate regional dynamics

Diverse End-Market Participation

  • Market verticals growing above GDP and expanding to $800B by 2025
  • Accelerating demand for sustainable and circular solutions
  • Flexible operating model to quickly respond to evolving demand trends

Committed

A/R ~$12B

Securitization Liquidity

Committed

Bilateral Lines

Healthy Debt and Credit Profile

  • No substantive debt maturities due until 2027
  • Nearly all debt at a fixed rate
  • Investment grade credit ratings (Baa1/BBB+/BBB)

Advantaged Assets

  • 65% of production capacity in the cost-advantaged Americas
  • 2-3xmore LPG flexibility in Europe vs. peers
  • Dynamic feed flex capabilities to respond to market dynamics

Operational and Financial

Discipline

  • Low-costoperating model with top-quartile cost structure vs. peers
  • Disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation
  • Culture of benchmarking and best-owner mindset

Robust Cash Flow Generation

EBITDA1($B)

CFFO ($B)

Free Cash Flow1Yield (TTM)

$12

$11

16%

20%

$7

12%

$6

9%

$8

$8

$6

$6

2019

2020

20212

3QTTM

2019

2020

20212

3QTTM

Strong cash flow generation to support long-term value creation

1)

EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See the appendix for definitions and reconciliations.

3

2)

CFFO and Free Cash Flow Yield for 2021 excludes the impact of the $1B elective pension contribution

Advancing our "Decarbonize & Grow" Strategy

Improving Underlying Earnings

by ~$300-400MM1 in 2022

Growing Annual Underlying Earnings by >$3B by 2030,

while Reducing CO2 Emissions by ~30%2

Near-Term Growth Levers

  • P&SP: 4Q22 FCDh start-upon-track
  • II&I: U.S. Alkoxylation project started-up in 3Q22; EU project to start-up in 4Q22
  • PM&C: Asset debottlenecks

Efficiency Levers

  • Restructuring: $300MM achieved YE21
  • Digitalization: $300MM by YE25

EBITDA

Efficiency Levers

Near-Term Growth

Alberta Project

Growth1

~$0.6B

Investments ~$2B

~$1B

Path2Zero

Renewables, Asset

EU/Americas

Alberta Project

(emissions

Optimization and Efficiency

Emission Reductions

reduction)

>2MM mta/yr

>1.5MM mta/yr

>1MM mta/yr

Investments Capitalize on Fast-Growing Demand

for Sustainable and Circular Innovations

ENGAGE™

DOWSIL™

PV Elastomer

Flexible

Technology for

Silicone

Solar

Adhesive

ECOFAST™ Pure

SiLASTIC™

Sustainable

Self-Sealing

Textile Treatment

Silicone

Maintaining our Disciplined Capital Allocation

1.

Priorities over the Economic Cycle

Safely and reliably run our operations

2.

Organic investments with CapEx D&A and ROIC >13%

3.

Strong investment-grade credit profile of

2.0x - 2.5x rating agency adj. debt-to-EBITDA

  1. Dividend policy targeting ~45% of operating net income
  2. Share repurchases with dividend to meet ~65% of operating net income; covering dilution

Maintaining a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation

1)

EBITDA/year run-rate estimated based on Dow and IHS historical margins and operating rate of 90%

4

2)

Versus 2005 baseline

Advancing our ESG Actions: What's new in 2022?

E

Environmental

Protection

_____________________________

  • Expanded access to renewable energy to >900 megawatts; among top 20 global corps. using renewable, clean energy
  • By 2030, >50% of our PE capacity will be circular, renewable or zero-carbonemission capacity
  • Announced plans with Mura Technology to add as much as 600KTA of advanced recycling capacity by 2030
  • Advancing plans to build the world's first net-zeroscope 1 & 2 carbon emissions, integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site in Fort Saskatchewan

S

Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Community

_____________________________

  • Implemented new, expanded Global Parental Leave Policy to provide
    16 weeks of paid time-off (PTO) to ALL parents
  • Global diverse supplier spend on pace to surpass 2022 target
  • Racial Equity Audit commitment to assess how Dow's U.S. operation, products, policies and services support racial equity
  • Advanced to #15 on the 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list

G

Corporate

Governance

_____________________________

  • Further enhanced structural oversight and responsibility of the Board for ESG and enterprise risk management
  • Reinforced ESG accountability by adding a GHG Emissions Reduction metric to our long-term compensation metrics
  • Continued to outpace S&P 500 for board diversity; 33% of our Directors are women and 33% are U.S. ethnic minorities with Jerri DeVard joining in 2022
  • Aligned comprehensive ESG disclosures to GRI, GHG Protocol, TCFD, SASB and WEF

Shareholder engagement continues to be a valuable source of insight as we accelerate our strategy

5

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 22:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOW INC.
05:24pDow : 2022 Dow ESG Strategy Overview
PU
11/29Dow : funds nine new global projects to drive social and sustainable solutions
PU
11/18Top Canada court upholds Dow's record C$645 million patent in..
RE
11/16WM and Dow Rollout First Major Residential Plastic Film Recycling Program in the U.S
AQ
11/15WM and Dow Rollout First Major Residential Plastic Film Recycling Program in the US
CI
11/15WM and Dow Rollout First Major Residential Plastic Film Recycling Program in the U.S.
PR
11/05Dow : Launches New Generation of High-bonding Adhesive for EV Batteries
PU
11/03Dow : and MVP introduce the next generation of Fast Flow Light Resin Transfer Molding
PU
11/01Dow Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/01Dow : Greater Boise continuing program to give hard-to-recycle plastic waste a second life
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 231 M - -
Net income 2022 4 445 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,35x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 35 871 M 35 871 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,97 $
Average target price 49,95 $
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling President & Chief Operating Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.-10.14%35 871
LG CHEM, LTD.20.33%41 421
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-13.27%18 577
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-50.31%15 647
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-5.82%14 401
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-35.56%11 296