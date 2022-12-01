|
Dow : 2022 Dow ESG Strategy Overview
2022 ESG Overview
The Intersection of Science & Sustainability,
Culture & Accountability
Well-Positioned in a Dynamic Macro Environment
Distinct Competitive Advantages
Solid Financial Position
|
Cash & Cash
|
Revolver
|
Equivalents
|
Global Scale and Leading
Positions
-
Diversified sales mix across regions and businesses
-
Leading positions in key value chains
-
World-scalefootprint to navigate regional dynamics
Diverse End-Market Participation
-
Market verticals growing above GDP and expanding to $800B by 2025
-
Accelerating demand for sustainable and circular solutions
-
Flexible operating model to quickly respond to evolving demand trends
Committed
A/R ~$12B
Securitization Liquidity
Committed
Bilateral Lines
Healthy Debt and Credit Profile
-
No substantive debt maturities due until 2027
-
Nearly all debt at a fixed rate
-
Investment grade credit ratings (Baa1/BBB+/BBB)
Advantaged Assets
-
65% of production capacity in the cost-advantaged Americas
-
2-3xmore LPG flexibility in Europe vs. peers
-
Dynamic feed flex capabilities to respond to market dynamics
Operational and Financial
Discipline
-
Low-costoperating model with top-quartile cost structure vs. peers
-
Disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation
-
Culture of benchmarking and best-owner mindset
|
|
Robust Cash Flow Generation
|
|
|
EBITDA1($B)
|
CFFO ($B)
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow1Yield (TTM)
|
|
|
$12
|
$11
|
|
|
16%
|
20%
|
$7
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
$6
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
$8
|
$8
|
|
|
|
$6
|
$6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
20212
|
3QTTM
|
2019
|
2020
|
20212
|
3QTTM
Strong cash flow generation to support long-term value creation
|
1)
|
EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See the appendix for definitions and reconciliations.
|
|
3
|
2)
|
CFFO and Free Cash Flow Yield for 2021 excludes the impact of the $1B elective pension contribution
|
|
|
|
|
Advancing our "Decarbonize & Grow" Strategy
Improving Underlying Earnings
by ~$300-400MM1 in 2022
Growing Annual Underlying Earnings by >$3B by 2030,
while Reducing CO2 Emissions by ~30%2
Near-Term Growth Levers
-
P&SP: 4Q22 FCDh start-upon-track
-
II&I: U.S. Alkoxylation project started-up in 3Q22; EU project to start-up in 4Q22
-
PM&C: Asset debottlenecks
Efficiency Levers
-
Restructuring: $300MM achieved YE21
-
Digitalization: $300MM by YE25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
Efficiency Levers
|
|
Near-Term Growth
|
|
Alberta Project
|
|
Growth1
|
~$0.6B
|
|
Investments ~$2B
|
|
|
~$1B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Path2Zero
|
Renewables, Asset
|
|
EU/Americas
|
|
Alberta Project
|
|
(emissions
|
Optimization and Efficiency
|
Emission Reductions
|
|
reduction)
|
>2MM mta/yr
|
|
>1.5MM mta/yr
|
|
>1MM mta/yr
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments Capitalize on Fast-Growing Demand
for Sustainable and Circular Innovations
|
ENGAGE™
|
DOWSIL™
|
PV Elastomer
|
Flexible
|
Technology for
|
Silicone
|
Solar
|
Adhesive
|
|
|
ECOFAST™ Pure
|
SiLASTIC™
|
Sustainable
|
Self-Sealing
|
Textile Treatment
|
Silicone
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintaining our Disciplined Capital Allocation
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Priorities over the Economic Cycle
|
|
Safely and reliably run our operations
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
Organic investments with CapEx ≤ D&A and ROIC >13%
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Strong investment-grade credit profile of
|
|
|
|
2.0x - 2.5x rating agency adj. debt-to-EBITDA
-
Dividend policy targeting ~45% of operating net income
-
Share repurchases with dividend to meet ~65% of operating net income; covering dilution
Maintaining a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation
|
1)
|
EBITDA/year run-rate estimated based on Dow and IHS historical margins and operating rate of 90%
|
|
4
|
2)
|
Versus 2005 baseline
|
|
|
|
|
Advancing our ESG Actions: What's new in 2022?
E
Environmental
Protection
_____________________________
-
Expanded access to renewable energy to >900 megawatts; among top 20 global corps. using renewable, clean energy
-
By 2030, >50% of our PE capacity will be circular, renewable or zero-carbonemission capacity
-
Announced plans with Mura Technology to add as much as 600KTA of advanced recycling capacity by 2030
-
Advancing plans to build the world's first net-zeroscope 1 & 2 carbon emissions, integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site in Fort Saskatchewan
S
Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Community
_____________________________
-
Implemented new, expanded Global Parental Leave Policy to provide
16 weeks of paid time-off (PTO) to ALL parents
-
Global diverse supplier spend on pace to surpass 2022 target
-
Racial Equity Audit commitment to assess how Dow's U.S. operation, products, policies and services support racial equity
-
Advanced to #15 on the 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list
G
Corporate
Governance
_____________________________
-
Further enhanced structural oversight and responsibility of the Board for ESG and enterprise risk management
-
Reinforced ESG accountability by adding a GHG Emissions Reduction metric to our long-term compensation metrics
-
Continued to outpace S&P 500 for board diversity; 33% of our Directors are women and 33% are U.S. ethnic minorities with Jerri DeVard joining in 2022
-
Aligned comprehensive ESG disclosures to GRI, GHG Protocol, TCFD, SASB and WEF
Shareholder engagement continues to be a valuable source of insight as we accelerate our strategy
5
|
