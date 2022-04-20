Dow Inc. Currently Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since June 2019 -- Data Talk

Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $67.88, up $0.83 or 1.23%

--Would be highest close since June 11, 2021, when it closed at $68.00

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 10.82% over this period

--Longest winning streak since June 13, 2019, when it rose for nine straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending May 6, 2021, when it rose 11%

--Up 6.52% month-to-date

--Up 19.67% year-to-date

--Down 4.28% from its all-time closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

--Up 4.71% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2021), when it closed at $64.82

--Down 4.28% from its 52-week closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

--Up 28.65% from its 52-week closing low of $52.76 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $68.17; highest intraday level since June 14, 2021, when it hit $68.18

--Up 1.67% at today's intraday high

--Contributed 5.47 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:14:59 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1332ET