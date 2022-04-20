Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 02:04:02 pm EDT
67.73 USD   +1.01%
01:32pDow Inc. Currently Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since June 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/19Wolfe Research Upgrades Dow to Peer Perform from Underperform, Adjusts Price Target to $64 from $56
MT
04/19As Germany joins LNG import race, a long and crowded track awaits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Inc. Currently Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since June 2019 -- Data Talk

04/20/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $67.88, up $0.83 or 1.23%


--Would be highest close since June 11, 2021, when it closed at $68.00

--Currently up eight consecutive days; up 10.82% over this period

--Longest winning streak since June 13, 2019, when it rose for nine straight trading days

--Best eight day stretch since the eight days ending May 6, 2021, when it rose 11%

--Up 6.52% month-to-date

--Up 19.67% year-to-date

--Down 4.28% from its all-time closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

--Up 4.71% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2021), when it closed at $64.82

--Down 4.28% from its 52-week closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

--Up 28.65% from its 52-week closing low of $52.76 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $68.17; highest intraday level since June 14, 2021, when it hit $68.18

--Up 1.67% at today's intraday high

--Contributed 5.47 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 1:14:59 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1332ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.07% 35290.2 Real-time Quote.-3.93%
DOW INC. 1.03% 67.715 Delayed Quote.15.46%
All news about DOW INC.
01:32pDow Inc. Currently Up Eight Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since ..
DJ
04/19Wolfe Research Upgrades Dow to Peer Perform from Underperform, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
04/19As Germany joins LNG import race, a long and crowded track awaits
RE
04/19Mizuho Securities Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $68 From $65, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/18DOW : announces results from 2022 Annual Stockholder Meeting - Form 8-K
PU
04/18DOW INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of S..
AQ
04/14Dow announces results from 2022 Annual Stockholder Meeting
PR
04/14Dow Inc. Appoints Jerri DeVard to its Board of Directors
CI
04/14DOW : 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
04/14RBC Trims Price Target on Dow to $62 From $63, Noting Cost Headwinds, Maintains Sector ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 008 M - -
Net income 2022 5 191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 49 288 M 49 288 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 67,05 $
Average target price 67,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.15.46%49 288
LG CHEM, LTD.-18.21%30 038
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-23.04%26 848
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.44%22 914
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.36%15 905
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-21.03%15 337