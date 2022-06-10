Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:52 2022-06-10 pm EDT
62.16 USD   -5.63%
03:05pDow, Inc. Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
07:24aDow Expands Flexible Packaging Recycling Effort Across Africa The initiative aims to increase flexible packaging recycling in Africa to establish a market for recycled contents to help address the waste issue
AQ
06/09DOW : Expands Flexible Packaging Recycling Effort Across Africa
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow, Inc. Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

06/10/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $62.19, down $3.67 or 5.57%


--Would be lowest close since April 11, 2022, when it closed at $61.95

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 22, 2021, when it fell 6%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 7.69% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 1, 2021, when it fell 8.4%

--Down 8.52% month-to-date

--Up 9.64% year-to-date

--Down 12.3% from its all-time closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

--Down 8.54% from 52 weeks ago (June 11, 2021), when it closed at $68.00

--Down 11.92% from its 52-week closing high of $70.61 on May 4, 2022

--Up 17.87% from its 52-week closing low of $52.76 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as low as $62.02; lowest intraday level since April 11, 2022, when it hit $61.15

--Down 5.83% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 22, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.33%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 24.19 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:43:39 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1504ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.73% 31392.79 Real-time Quote.-9.43%
DOW INC. -5.68% 62.155 Delayed Quote.16.11%
All news about DOW INC.
03:05pDow, Inc. Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
07:24aDow Expands Flexible Packaging Recycling Effort Across Africa The initiative aims to in..
AQ
06/09DOW : Expands Flexible Packaging Recycling Effort Across Africa
PU
06/08DOW : Signs Agreement with EcoSynthetix to Expand Bio-Based Offerings to the Global Person..
PU
06/08Jefferies Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $81 From $84, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/02DOW : Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
PU
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Dow Inc. Presents at Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, Ju..
CI
05/31Alembic Global Downgrades Dow to Neutral From Overweight, Keeps Price Target at $75
MT
05/31Dow to participate in the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
PR
05/26Evercore ISI Downgrades Dow to In-Line From Outperform; Price Target is $68
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 994 M - -
Net income 2022 5 683 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,59x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 47 953 M 47 953 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,86 $
Average target price 73,11 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.16.11%48 958
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.23%34 250
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-7.84%31 433
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION3.85%23 192
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION1.98%16 196
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-18.13%15 959