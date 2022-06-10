Dow, Inc. Down Over 5%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $62.19, down $3.67 or 5.57%

--Would be lowest close since April 11, 2022, when it closed at $61.95

--On pace for largest percent decrease since April 22, 2021, when it fell 6%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 7.69% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 1, 2021, when it fell 8.4%

--Down 8.52% month-to-date

--Up 9.64% year-to-date

--Down 12.3% from its all-time closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

--Down 8.54% from 52 weeks ago (June 11, 2021), when it closed at $68.00

--Down 11.92% from its 52-week closing high of $70.61 on May 4, 2022

--Up 17.87% from its 52-week closing low of $52.76 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as low as $62.02; lowest intraday level since April 11, 2022, when it hit $61.15

--Down 5.83% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 22, 2021, when it fell as much as 6.33%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 24.19 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:43:39 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1504ET