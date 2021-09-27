Dow Inc. Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $60.23, up $3.42 or 6.02%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 13, 2021, when it closed at $60.72

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.07%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Down 4.24% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2021, when it fell 7.51%

-- Up 8.52% year-to-date

-- Down 15.06% from its all-time closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

-- Up 26.85% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2020), when it closed at $47.48

-- Down 15.06% from its 52-week closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

-- Up 33.31% from its 52-week closing low of $45.18 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as high as $60.26; highest intraday level since Sept. 16, 2021, when it hit $60.32

-- Up 6.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 6.11%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 22.52 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:14:50 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

