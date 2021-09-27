Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dow Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Inc. Up Over 6%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

09/27/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
Dow, Inc. (DOW) is currently at $60.23, up $3.42 or 6.02%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 13, 2021, when it closed at $60.72

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 8.07%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Down 4.24% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since June 2021, when it fell 7.51%

-- Up 8.52% year-to-date

-- Down 15.06% from its all-time closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

-- Up 26.85% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2020), when it closed at $47.48

-- Down 15.06% from its 52-week closing high of $70.91 on May 17, 2021

-- Up 33.31% from its 52-week closing low of $45.18 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as high as $60.26; highest intraday level since Sept. 16, 2021, when it hit $60.32

-- Up 6.06% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 6, 2021, when it rose as much as 6.11%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 22.52 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:14:50 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1438ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 948 M - -
Net income 2021 6 285 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,96x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 42 072 M 42 072 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 56,81 $
Average target price 69,63 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jeff M. Fettig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.2.36%42 072
LG CHEM, LTD.-7.65%47 568
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION9.96%24 284
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.70.44%17 638
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.95%17 303
COVESTRO AG11.61%12 743