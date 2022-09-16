Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53 2022-09-16 pm EDT
46.41 USD   -1.08%
02:50pDOW : Launches New DOWSIL™ Immersion Cooling Technology to Improve Sustainability and Efficiency of Data Centers
PU
01:50pDOW : to showcase more sustainable, high-performance facade systems and live introductions with specialists at glasstec 2022
PU
07:41aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $50 From $55, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow : Launches New DOWSIL™ Immersion Cooling Technology to Improve Sustainability and Efficiency of Data Centers

09/16/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dow Launches New DOWSIL™ Immersion Cooling Technology to Improve Sustainability and Efficiency of Data Centers
Award-winning silicone-organic cooling fluid can reduce data center emissions and energy consumption while supporting scalability of data communications

MIDLAND, Mich. - September 16, 2022 - Dow (NYSE: Dow) today introduced DOWSIL™ Immersion Cooling Technology, a next-generation solution for cooling hyperscale cloud and enterprise data centers with optimized efficiency and sustainability. Award-winning DOWSIL™ Immersion Cooling Technology offers a revolutionary approach to thermal management and sustainability for fast-growing data centers in a new era of high-speed, high-volume data communications.

DOWSIL™ ICL-1000, a patent-protected Dow technology engineered to immerse the cloud in sustainability.

Winner of R&D 100 Award for 2022

This breakthrough silicone-organic fluid technology delivers outstanding thermal conductivity for efficient and cost-effective heat dissipation, combined with an extremely low Global Warming Potential (GWP) score. Even before its official launch, DOWSIL Immersion Cooling Technology's environmental, performance and operational cost advantages over conventional air cooling systems have been recognized by several major awards programs.

The new technology won an R&D 100 Award for 2022 in the Mechanical/Materials category. It is also a finalist for the 2022 Reuters Events Responsible Business Circular Transition Award, and was a finalist for the ICIS 2022 Awards in the category of Best Product Innovation from a large company.

Cathy Chu, global strategic marketing director, Consumer and Electronics, Dow, said, "Dow is poised to disrupt the industry with a pioneering solution to the twin challenges of increasing efficiency and improving sustainability in data center cooling systems. Our groundbreaking silicone solutions can help propel data communications growth while sharply reducing energy consumption and physical space requirements. We look forward to helping customers achieve these goals with a high level of safely, cost-effectiveness and sustainability."

Immersing the Cloud in Sustainability

As part of the drive towards greater sustainability, data centers require new ways to improve cooling system efficiency, better control water consumption, reduce heat waste and adopt renewable energy sources. Dow's new immersion cooling technology for servers and other data center equipment can boost energy efficiency (lower power usage effectiveness, or PUE) significantly compared to air cooling. This low-carbon solution supports the growth of server load densities and increased computer performance while reducing data center footprint and power usage.

DOWSIL™ ICL-1000 Fluid, the first product in this new technology family, is estimated to absorb heat about one thousand times more efficiently than air-cooled systems, resulting in up to a 95 percent reduction in energy use for server cooling and up to a 50 percent reduction in overall data center power consumption. This product can be recycled to increase its circularity.

Designed for Single-phase Immersion Cooling

The new DOWSIL Immersion Cooling Technology is engineered for use in single-phase cooling systems, which can deliver greater simplicity and affordability, easier operations and less maintenance than two-phase cooling.

See how Dow is immersing the cloud in sustainability and learn more about Dow's 3-S commitment of sustainability, stability and safety.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Connect with Dow Silicones:

Eileen Zeng, Dow
+86.21.3851.1604
eyzeng@dow.com

Jo Duran, AH&M
+1.413.329.6887
jduran@ahminc.com

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 18:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOW INC.
02:50pDOW : Launches New DOWSIL™ Immersion Cooling Technology to Improve Sustainability an..
PU
01:50pDOW : to showcase more sustainable, high-performance facade systems and live introductions..
PU
07:41aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $50 From $55, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09/14TRANSCRIPT : Dow Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conferenc..
CI
09/14Dow and Valoregen Collaborate To Build Largest Hybrid Recycling Site in France
AQ
09/14Dow, Mura Technology Collaborate to Establish a Plastic Recycling Facility in Germany
MT
09/14Dow and Mura Technology plan to locate Europe's largest advanced recycling facility at ..
PR
09/14Dow and Mura Technology Plan to Locate Europe's Largest Advanced Recycling Facility At ..
CI
09/13US Stocks Plunge Tuesday as Monthly Inflation Unexpectedly Rises in August
MT
09/13US Stocks Plunge Tuesday as Inflation Unexpectedly Rises in August
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58 736 M - -
Net income 2022 5 242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 358 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,50x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 33 689 M 33 689 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 46,91 $
Average target price 55,68 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling President & Chief Operating Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.-17.30%33 689
LG CHEM, LTD.3.25%34 686
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-29.64%22 673
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-16.83%17 950
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-16.09%12 861
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-38.34%11 097