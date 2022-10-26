Dow : On October 26, 2022, the Company completed the offering of the Notes - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

S-3 (File No. 333-265556-01), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2022. On October 24, 2022, The Dow Chemical Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company") entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I thereto (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Underwriters $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes, consisting of $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.300% Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes") and $900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.900% Notes due 2053 (the "2053 Notes", and together with the 2033 Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes were offered and issued pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form(Filefiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2022.

8-K and incorporated herein by reference. In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company is filing a copy of the Underwriting Agreement attached as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Formand incorporated herein by reference.

On October 26, 2022, the Company completed the offering of the Notes.

The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated as of July 26, 2019 (the "Indenture"), among the Company, Dow Inc., as a party with respect to the sections described therein, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee.

8-K. In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company is filing a legal opinion by counsel regarding the validity of the Notes, attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form

8-K, respectively, and all of which are incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing descriptions of the Underwriting Agreement, the Indenture and the Notes are summaries and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such documents, which are attached as Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3 to this Current Report on Formrespectively, and all of which are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

