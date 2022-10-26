Dow : On October 26, 2022, the Company completed the offering of the Notes - Form 8-K
10/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 26, 2022 (October 24, 2022)
Dow Inc.
The Dow Chemical Company
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Dow Inc.
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
DOW
New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
0.500% Notes due March 15, 2027
DOW/27
New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
1.125% Notes due March 15, 2032
DOW/32
New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
1.875% Notes due March 15, 2040
DOW/40
New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
4.625% Notes due October 1, 2044
DOW/44
New York Stock Exchange
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On October 24, 2022, The Dow Chemical Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company") entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I thereto (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Underwriters $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes, consisting of $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.300% Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes") and $900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.900% Notes due 2053 (the "2053 Notes", and together with the 2033 Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes were offered and issued pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form
In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company is filing a copy of the Underwriting Agreement attached as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form
On October 26, 2022, the Company completed the offering of the Notes.
The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated as of July 26, 2019 (the "Indenture"), among the Company, Dow Inc., as a party with respect to the sections described therein, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee.
In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company is filing a legal opinion by counsel regarding the validity of the Notes, attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form
The foregoing descriptions of the Underwriting Agreement, the Indenture and the Notes are summaries and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such documents, which are attached as Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3 to this Current Report on Form
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of October 24, 2022, among The Dow Chemical Company and the several underwriters named therein.