Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
47.99 USD   +0.29%
05:25pDow Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aDigitization Meets Sustainability : pouch-to-pouch concept receives digital product passport to enable traceability for better recycling
PU
10/25Chemours beats third-quarter profit estimates on higher prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow : On October 26, 2022, the Company completed the offering of the Notes - Form 8-K

10/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM
8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 26, 2022 (October 24, 2022)
Commission
File Number
Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter,
Principal Office Address and Telephone Number
State of Incorporation
or Organization
I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.
001-38646
Dow Inc.
2211 H.H. Dow Way, Midland,
MI
48674
(989)
636-1000
Delaware
30-1128146
001-03433
The Dow Chemical Company
2211 H.H. Dow Way, Midland, MI48674
(989)
636-1000
Delaware
38-1285128
Check the appropriate box below if the Form
8-K
filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule
14a-12
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement
communications pursuant to Rule
14d-2(b)
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement
communications pursuant to Rule
13e-4(c)
under the Exchange Act (17 CFR
240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Registrant
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Dow Inc.
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share DOW New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
0.500% Notes due March 15, 2027 DOW/27 New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
1.125% Notes due March 15, 2032 DOW/32 New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
1.875% Notes due March 15, 2040 DOW/40 New York Stock Exchange
The Dow Chemical Company
4.625% Notes due October 1, 2044 DOW/44 New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule
12b-2
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(§240.12b-2
of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On October 24, 2022, The Dow Chemical Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company") entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, as representatives of the several underwriters named in Schedule I thereto (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Underwriters $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of notes, consisting of $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.300% Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes") and $900,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.900% Notes due 2053 (the "2053 Notes", and together with the 2033 Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes were offered and issued pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form
S-3
(File
No. 333-265556-01),
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2022.
In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company is filing a copy of the Underwriting Agreement attached as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form
8-K
and incorporated herein by reference.
On October 26, 2022, the Company completed the offering of the Notes.
The Notes were issued under an Indenture dated as of July 26, 2019 (the "Indenture"), among the Company, Dow Inc., as a party with respect to the sections described therein, and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee.
In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company is filing a legal opinion by counsel regarding the validity of the Notes, attached as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form
8-K.
The foregoing descriptions of the Underwriting Agreement, the Indenture and the Notes are summaries and are qualified in their entirety by reference to such documents, which are attached as Exhibits 1.1, 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3 to this Current Report on Form
8-K,
respectively, and all of which are incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
No.
1.1*
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of October 24, 2022, among The Dow Chemical Company and the several underwriters named therein.
4.1
4.2*
Form of 6.300% Notes due 2033.
4.3*
Form of 6.900% Notes due 2053.
5.1*
Opinion dated October 26, 2022 of Shearman & Sterling LLP.
23.1*
Consent of Shearman & Sterling LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1).
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
*
Documents filed with this report.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
DOW INC.
THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
Dated: October 26, 2022
By:
/s/ RONALD C. EDMONDS
Ronald C. Edmonds
Controller and Vice President of Controllers and Tax

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOW INC.
05:25pDow Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aDigitization Meets Sustainability : pouch-to-pouch concept receives digital product passpo..
PU
10/25Chemours beats third-quarter profit estimates on higher prices
RE
10/25Design 2.0 : Unlocking pet food bag recyclability with polyethylene
PU
10/25Fitch Affirms Dow's IDR at 'BBB+'; Rates Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes 'BBB+'; Outlook P..
AQ
10/24Dow : features seven new high-performing and sustainable technologies at in-cosmetics Asia..
PU
10/21Citigroup Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $47 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/21Mizuho Securities Lifts Dow's Price Target to $47 From $46, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/21Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $48 From $50, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/21KeyBanc Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $39 from $38, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57 214 M - -
Net income 2022 4 405 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,84x
Yield 2022 5,86%
Capitalization 33 675 M 33 675 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 47,85 $
Average target price 49,43 $
Spread / Average Target 3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling President & Chief Operating Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.-15.64%33 675
LG CHEM, LTD.-8.62%28 651
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-36.58%19 528
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-20.58%16 231
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-14.60%12 431
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-33.40%11 009