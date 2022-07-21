Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:02 2022-07-21 am EDT
52.25 USD   -0.57%
06:40aDow Posts Rising 2Q Sales, Above-Consensus Earnings
DJ
06:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow profit falls as inflation, China lockdowns hit demand
RE
06:16aDow Posts Lower Q2 Adjusted Profit, Sales Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow Posts Rising 2Q Sales, Above-Consensus Earnings

07/21/2022 | 06:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


Dow Inc. grew sales by 13% and logged better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter as higher prices on consistent volume helped it battle supply-chain constraints and higher input costs.

The chemicals company reported net income available for shareholders of $1.66 billion, or $2.26 a share, down from $1.9 billion, or $2.51 a share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Stripping out one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.31 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected $2.14 a share.

Sales climbed to $15.66 billion from $13.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected $15.55 billion in sales.

The Midland, Mich.-based company said sales in its packaging and specialty plastics businesses were up 16% with higher pricing and volume, though currency hurt sales by 3%.

Dow's industrial intermediates and infrastructure segment netted a 4% gain in sales, with higher pricing but lower volume and another hit from currency. Sales for its performance materials and coatings segment were up 22% as pricing increased by more than a quarter, though volume was dragged down by pandemic-related lockdowns in China.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 0639ET

All news about DOW INC.
06:40aDow Posts Rising 2Q Sales, Above-Consensus Earnings
DJ
06:23aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow profit falls as inflation, China lockdowns hit demand
RE
06:16aDow Posts Lower Q2 Adjusted Profit, Sales Rise
MT
06:14aDOW : and Nexus Circular Announce Plans to Build New Advanced Recycling Facility in Dallas..
PU
06:14aDOW : and Valoregen collaborate to build largest hybrid recycling site in France
PU
06:06aDow and Mura Technology announce largest commitment of its kind to scale advanced recyc..
PR
06:05aDow profit falls as inflation, China lockdowns hit demand
RE
06:02aEarnings Flash (DOW) THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Posts Q2 EPS $2.31
MT
06:02aEarnings Flash (DOW) THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Posts Q2 Revenue $15.66B
MT
06:01aDow reports second quarter 2022 results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 708 M - -
Net income 2022 5 541 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,94x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 38 262 M 38 262 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 52,55 $
Average target price 66,05 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.-7.53%38 262
LG CHEM, LTD.-12.20%30 437
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-11.28%29 298
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-15.58%18 676
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-26.54%13 503
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-17.33%13 056