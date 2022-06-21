Dow Renews Code of Business Conduct for Suppliers

MIDLAND, MI - June 21, 2022 - Today, Dow (NYSE: Dow) released a new and improved Code of Business Conduct for Suppliers (the Supplier Code). The Supplier Code follows the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and is organized in three sections: Environment, Social and Governance.

Dow is committed to the principles outlined in the Supplier Code and expects its suppliers to adhere to them as well. Key changes in the updated code include increased guidance and clarity on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), including establishing commitments and continuous improvement targets on environmental and social impacts. Observing the mandatory requirements specified in the Supplier Code are prerequisites to any collaboration with Dow. Dow strives to work with suppliers who not only adhere to its mandatory requirements but also apply best practices, allowing for continuous improvement.

"At Dow, we seek to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world. Our suppliers are integral to Dow's success which is why suppliers are being held to the same high standard we hold ourselves," said Cathy Budd, Dow's chief purchasing officer. "We want suppliers to grow with us and expect them to consistently demonstrate their unwavering commitment to quality and reliability in addition to sustainability, inclusion, diversity and equity."

With the understanding that sustainably advancing the world forward is an ever-evolving journey, the Supplier Code will continue to evolve over time. Dow expects their suppliers to join them and share in this dynamic journey to deliver a more sustainable future.

The Supplier Code can be found here: https://corporate.dow.com/en-us/about/suppliers/info/sourcing

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

