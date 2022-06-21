Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:48 2022-06-21 pm EDT
55.42 USD   +1.19%
01:35pDOW : Renews Code of Business Conduct for Suppliers
PU
06/20DOW : recyclable packaging solution is certified to reduce 35% life cycle carbon emissions
PU
06/20DOW : to showcase sustainability offering for the wire and cable industry at Wire 2022 in Germany
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow : Renews Code of Business Conduct for Suppliers

06/21/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dow Renews Code of Business Conduct for Suppliers

MIDLAND, MI - June 21, 2022 - Today, Dow (NYSE: Dow) released a new and improved Code of Business Conduct for Suppliers (the Supplier Code). The Supplier Code follows the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and is organized in three sections: Environment, Social and Governance.

Dow is committed to the principles outlined in the Supplier Code and expects its suppliers to adhere to them as well. Key changes in the updated code include increased guidance and clarity on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), including establishing commitments and continuous improvement targets on environmental and social impacts. Observing the mandatory requirements specified in the Supplier Code are prerequisites to any collaboration with Dow. Dow strives to work with suppliers who not only adhere to its mandatory requirements but also apply best practices, allowing for continuous improvement.

"At Dow, we seek to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive, and sustainable materials science company in the world. Our suppliers are integral to Dow's success which is why suppliers are being held to the same high standard we hold ourselves," said Cathy Budd, Dow's chief purchasing officer. "We want suppliers to grow with us and expect them to consistently demonstrate their unwavering commitment to quality and reliability in addition to sustainability, inclusion, diversity and equity."

With the understanding that sustainably advancing the world forward is an ever-evolving journey, the Supplier Code will continue to evolve over time. Dow expects their suppliers to join them and share in this dynamic journey to deliver a more sustainable future.

The Supplier Code can be found here: https://corporate.dow.com/en-us/about/suppliers/info/sourcing

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Egypt Awanbor
 EAwanbor@dow.com

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DOW INC.
01:35pDOW : Renews Code of Business Conduct for Suppliers
PU
06/20DOW : recyclable packaging solution is certified to reduce 35% life cycle carbon emissions
PU
06/20DOW : to showcase sustainability offering for the wire and cable industry at Wire 2022 in ..
PU
06/17JPMorgan Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $70 From $80, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06/17Citigroup Cuts Dow to Neutral From Buy, Price Target to $60 From $82
MT
06/17SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Tesla, WeWork Poised to Rise, Do..
MT
06/16Bridgestone and Dow Partner to Develop Breakthrough Tire Sealant Technology
AQ
06/16All 30 Dow Stocks are in The Red Led by Losses in American Express, Dow, Nike, Caterpil..
MT
06/16Dow again recognized among the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.
PR
06/16Jefferies Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $74 From $81, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DOW INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 160 M - -
Net income 2022 5 527 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,23x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 39 878 M 39 878 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 54,77 $
Average target price 70,32 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.-3.44%39 878
LG CHEM, LTD.-7.64%32 661
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-0.56%32 232
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.33%23 021
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.50%15 741
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-18.13%15 189