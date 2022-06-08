Dow Signs Agreement with EcoSynthetix to Expand Bio-Based Offerings to the Global Personal Care Market

MIDLAND, Mich., / USA - June 6, 2022 - Dow (NYSE: Dow) today announced an exclusive engagement with EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSX: ECO) to bring innovative bio-based, biodegradable and low-carbon solutions to the personal care industry. The engagement initially targets the hairstyling market, providing unmatched benefits for consumers. The engagement will enable both companies to leverage their key expertise by meeting the growing consumer demand for bio-based and biodegradable technologies that provide unique and high-performance benefits.

"Dow's partnership with EcoSynthetix, an industry leader that specializes in bio-based materials, complements Dow's deep market knowledge, R&D and environmental, health and safety expertise within the personal care market," said Isabel Almiro do Vale, global marketing and strategy director for Dow Personal Care. "Driven by a deep understanding of consumer needs, this collaboration helps accelerate Dow's commitment towards a low-carbon, circular economy while keeping the latest beauty care trends top of mind."

The Dow and EcoSynthetix engagement currently includes the MaizeCare™ Polymers portfolio. This consists of MaizeCare™ Style Polymer and MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer, which are sustainable, corn-based ingredients that provide consumers with top-performing benefits like improved humidity resistance, curl retention and flexibility in styling in the most consumer-needed formats. MaizeCare™ Clarity Polymer is also compatible with crystal clear formulations. Beyond hair care, these ingredients can also be leveraged to provide a variety of benefits in color cosmetic applications.

"This exclusive partnership with Dow allows our teams to engage collaboratively and address industry challenges advancing our shared sustainability goals," said Jeff MacDonald, CEO of EcoSynthetix. "The latest bio-based product offerings help bring about a much-needed change in the industry through new and expanded innovations, allowing consumers to feel their best without harming the earth."



About Dow Personal Care Solutions

Dow Personal Care offers unique, innovative ingredients that empower customers around the world to create products with exceptional performance and exciting benefits that consumers can trust and believe in. Consumers that seek the confidence of a healthy appearance can see and feel the difference in our products through their lustrous hair or radiant and protected skin. We leverage our understanding of customer needs, deep market knowledge and technical expertise-combined with one of the broadest portfolios of technologies-to deliver personal care solutions with outstanding performance that are safe for people and the planet. We foster these innovations on global and local levels to meet the needs of diverse consumers through business centers, research and development (R&D), manufacturing plants and customer applications centers around the world. Please visit our website for more information.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About EcoSynthetix Inc.

EcoSynthetix, a 2022 climate positive company, offers a range of sustainable engineered biopolymers that allow customers to reduce their use of harmful materials, such as formaldehyde and styrene-based chemicals. The Company's flagship products, DuraBind™, Bioform™, and EcoSphere®, are used to manufacture wood composites, personal care, and paper and packaging, and enable performance improvements, economic benefits and carbon footprint reduction. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (T:ECO).

