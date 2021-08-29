Dow : Statement on Hurricane Ida

Statement on Hurricane Ida

In anticipation of Hurricane Ida making landfall on Sunday, August 29, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has safely shut down its manufacturing operations in Louisiana.

Dow sites on the U.S. Gulf Coast have comprehensive and well-defined hurricane preparedness plans that are designed to minimize production interruptions, while protecting the safety and health of our employees, our communities and our environment.

The Company remains in close contact with its stakeholders as this situation continues to evolve. Our thoughts are with those in the projected path of the storm.