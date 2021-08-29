Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Dow Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow : Statement on Hurricane Ida

08/29/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
Statement on Hurricane Ida

In anticipation of Hurricane Ida making landfall on Sunday, August 29, Dow (NYSE: DOW) has safely shut down its manufacturing operations in Louisiana.

Dow sites on the U.S. Gulf Coast have comprehensive and well-defined hurricane preparedness plans that are designed to minimize production interruptions, while protecting the safety and health of our employees, our communities and our environment.

The Company remains in close contact with its stakeholders as this situation continues to evolve. Our thoughts are with those in the projected path of the storm.

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 29 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 890 M - -
Net income 2021 6 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,19x
Yield 2021 4,29%
Capitalization 48 419 M 48 419 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 65,38 $
Average target price 69,06 $
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jeff M. Fettig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.17.80%48 419
LG CHEM, LTD.-4.98%49 623
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION4.25%22 942
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.113.43%22 065
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-2.60%17 304
COVESTRO AG9.94%12 641