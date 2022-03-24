Dow and Teach For All support STEM education in Argentina, Nigeria and Spain

Partnership to support ~4,500 students and teachers across the three countries

MIDLAND, Mich. - March 24, 2022 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announces a new partnership with Teach For All to fund Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher recruitment, professional development and placement in underserved schools in Lagos, Nigeria; Bahía Blanca, Argentina; and Tarragona, Spain. This partnership will directly impact nearly 200 teachers and more than 4,500 students across the three countries.

Nigerian teachers currently face challenges accessing STEM teaching resources, while in Argentina and Spain, many graduates cannot access the courses they need to pursue jobs in STEM fields. This partnership will enable broader access to educational opportunities, propelling students' readiness for the future of work and their ability to tackle the considerable challenges we face as a global community.

"By giving teachers the resources they need to succeed, including enhanced professional development, we are building stronger and more sustainable education systems that will prepare students for the STEM careers of the future," said Rebecca Bentley, Dow's vice president of Public Affairs and Dow Company Foundation director. "We are proud to collaborate with Teach For All to leverage their knowledge and networks to build the workforce of tomorrow."



A student of Teach For All network partner Enseñá por Argentina practices

math skills at a school in Buenos Aires, Argentina

The future of work is complex and influenced by constant shifts in how we live, work and learn. Education should equip students with the skills and experiences needed to secure and succeed in the workforce, preparing them to thrive in a changing world. Teach For All's Future of Work initiative aims to provide students the kind of education, support and opportunities that will prepare them to not only navigate their world, but to lead it.

"Every child has enormous potential, yet education systems around the world are not providing the education needed to prepare for a career, and the world they'll soon inherit," said Tarek Chehidi, who leads Teach For All's Future of Work initiative. "This initiative will help students build skills and characteristics to help them thrive in their futures: resilience, problem-solving, creativity, collaboration and a lifelong drive for learning."

Dow's support of Teach For All further demonstrates the Company's commitment to creating positive social change, strengthening education and enhancing people's lives in our communities.

About Teach For All

Teach For All is a global network of 61 independent, locally led and governed partner organizations and a global organization that works to accelerate the progress of the network. Each network partner recruits and develops promising future leaders to teach in their nations' under-resourced schools and communities and, with this foundation, to work with others, inside and outside of education, to ensure all children are able to fulfill their potential. Teach For All's global organization works to increase the network's impact by supporting the development of new organizations; fostering network connectivity and learning; providing coaching and consulting; and enabling access to global resources for the benefit of the network.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

J.D. Sterba

Dow Media Relations

989-636-5936

JDSterba@dow.com

Jess MacDonald

Dow Global Citizenship

780-998-8426

jmacdonald1@dow.com

Tarek Chehidi

Teach For All's Global Head of the Future of Work and Public Sector

Tarek.Chehidi@teachforall.org