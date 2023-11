Dow Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of performance, intermediate and plastic products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - basic plastics (51.4%): polyethylene and polystyrene, polypropylene, etc.; - elaborate plastics (29.2%): adhesives, resins, polyurethanes, plastic films, sealants, acoustic products, etc.; - performance chemicals (18.9%): polymers, latex, acrylic monomers, etc.; - other (0.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (36.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (34.5%), Asia/Pacific (18.2%), and Latin America (10.5%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals