Dow awarded 5-Stars in the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ for Employment and Governance

MIDLAND, Mich. - September 30, 2022 - Dow has recently been awarded 5-Stars in the areas of Employment and Governance in the 2022 Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) Corporate Inclusion Index™.

The HACR Corporate Inclusion Index™ (CII), is a research initiative that measures Hispanic inclusion in the C-suite, corporate boardroom, supplier base, mid- and entry-level employee pipeline, and philanthropic sphere. HACR has been conducting the research annually for over a decade to benchmark Hispanic diversity and inclusion at participating companies in corporate America.

The HACR CII ratings are designed around two focus areas - a practices assessment and an outcomes assessment and include the following four focus areas: Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance.

For each of the four pillars there are 5 total possible stars based on a composite assessment of practices and outcomes. Dow scored the highest rating in two of the focus areas, Employment and Governance, in both the practices assessment and the outcomes assessment.

"It is an honor to be awarded 5-Stars in multiple categories" said Mauro Gregorio, president of Performance Materials & Coatings at Dow and executive sponsor of Dow's Hispanic and Latin Network (HLN) employee resource group. "At Dow we remain committed to advancing, recruiting, and celebrating Hispanic talent consistently. This enables us to tap into the power of diversity which fuels the innovative solutions that sets Dow apart."

Dow joined HACR in 2021 further enhance the representation, development, and advancement of Hispanic and Latin talent within the Company. This initiative was aligned to the HLN's mission to recruit, develop, retain, and sponsor talent at Dow.

"On behalf of HACR's board of directors, we applaud Dow for taking our survey as a way to measure their Hispanic inclusion," said Cid Wilson, President and CEO of HACR. "By investing in Hispanic representation, businesses like Dow are providing long-term shareholder value by building a more inclusive future for their employees, suppliers, customers."

Dow has a long history of working with organizations like Great Minds in STEM (GMis) and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) that aim at increasing Hispanic and Latin representation in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Both organizations offer programs that help support young students to pursue a secondary education in STEM, as well as leadership programs for professionals looking to grow throughout their career. Relationships with organizations like these are usually driven by employees who participate in HLN that have a passion for mentorship and strengthening the talent pipeline coming into Dow across disciplines.

Their efforts over time have led to both internal and external recognition of the employee resource group and Dow as a whole. In 2021 SHPE named HLN 'Hispanic ERG of the Year' for their dedication to attaining impactful results that foster inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

These recognitions also align to Dow's broader commitment to and track record of enabling an open and inclusive workplace for all its colleagues. This year Dow ranked #4 in Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. The Company was also named in 2022 to the "PEOPLE Companies that Care" list for the 3rd consecutive year.

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity and to explore Dow's 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance report.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in corporate America in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance. Through its corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public communications, HACR is illuminating The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ throughout corporate America.

