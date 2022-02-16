Dow demonstrates technology leadership for the automotive industry with Jaguar TCS Racing

Dow and Jaguar TCS Racing move forward with electric vehicle innovation for the Formula E circuit to make more sustainable mobility a reality.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship hits the track for round 3 in Mexico February 12th at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.



Mexico City, February 16, 2022 - In the framework of a Formula E race to be held in Mexico City this month, Dow (NYSE: DOW), through its new MobilityScience™ platform, is bringing its expertise in application development and technical integration to demonstrate its leadership in e-mobility through a strategic partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing.

Dow became a partner of Jaguar TCS Racing in 2020 and their Official Materials Science Partner in 2021. Since then, the two teams have been identifying solutions and innovating technologies that will help the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 electric racecar perform better, faster, for longer. And last year, the team experienced their best finish yet when Mitch Evans went into the first place, showcasing the power of great partnerships.

"The real crux of this partnership for Dow is our MobilityScience™ platform, which allows us to bring value through our 125 years of material science expertise " says Veronica Perez, Dow North Region of Latin American President. "In a country that is the world's sixth largest automotive vehicle manufacturer, we are uniquely positioned, through creative partnerships like this one, to help solve and even lead through the most tenacious challenges of our time, like vehicle electrification."

Dow MobilityScience™ is advancing electric vehicle innovation not only for the Formula E circuit but also off the track as well, by helping Jaguar advance its electrification strategy. Jaguar is using learnings and technology transfer from Formula E to help 'Reimagine' the Jaguar brand as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025.

"Over the past year, Dow and Jaguar TCS Racing team engineers have been working together day in and day out to innovate products that can help deliver performance on the track and off. Thanks to this collaboration, in highly competitive international motorsport, we're on the front-lines of researching, developing, and testing the critical solutions that will realize tangible benefits to electric mobility, from lightweighting and energy efficiency to sustainability," concluded James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal.

The upcoming race in Mexico City is known for its high heat and high altitude, with the track at 2,250 meters above sea level. This extreme environment presents a unique opportunity to test the effectiveness of key areas of vehicle performance like thermal management. During Round 3, Dow thermal interface materials will be hard at work optimizing thermal performance, efficiency and durability.

Together with partners like Dow, Jaguar TCS Racing hopes to have another record-breaking season - and strong points finish at Round 3's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on February 12th 2022.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Dow in Mexico

Dow has been present in Mexico since 1959. The Company employs around 400 employees in 4 locations, including 3 manufacturing sites in Tlaxcala, Toluca and Querétaro and its headquarters in Mexico City. It serves customers in the personal care, infrastructure and packaging markets. Dow operates 18 manufacturing sites in four Latin American countries.

