  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
02:23:29 2023-02-07 pm EST
60.37 USD   +0.47%
Dow : earns spot in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

02/07/2023 | 02:09pm EST
Dow earns spot in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook
Dow's 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment scores drive meaningful improvements across several respected sustainability indices

MIDLAND, Michigan - February 7, 2023 - Dow (NYSE: Dow) announced today that it has achieved listing in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, reflecting scoring placing Dow among top industry performers.

To be listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

The CSA also serves as the basis for the scores that power the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and its list of global sustainability leaders. The DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"We are committed to continuing to improve all aspects of sustainability as a driver of long-term value creation for Dow and for all our stakeholders," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and CEO. "These accomplishments reflect incredibly important work on behalf of customers, consumers and communities in particular. The performance bar continues to rise and we intend to rise up alongside it."

This listing comes on the heels of two additional sustainability honors: Dow's 22nd inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and recent CDP scoring elevating Dow to A-minus (A-) across all three categories of Climate, Water and Forest.

To earn an A - or Leadership - score from CDP, organizations must show environmental leadership, disclosing on climate change, deforestation or water security. They must demonstrate best practice in strategy and action as recognized by frameworks such as the TCFD, Accountability Framework and others. As well as having high scores in all other levels these companies will have undertaken actions such as creating a climate transition plan, developing water-related risk assessment strategies, or reporting on deforestation impact for all relevant operations, supply chains and commodities.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Kyle Bandlow
989.638.2417
KBandlow@dow.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 19:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 49 853 M - -
Net income 2023 1 981 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 4,71%
Capitalization 42 356 M 42 356 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 37 800
Free-Float 91,1%
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 60,09 $
Average target price 58,05 $
Spread / Average Target -3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James R. Fitterling President & Chief Operating Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Andre Argenton Vice President-Core Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOW INC.19.25%42 356
LG CHEM, LTD.13.50%38 420
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.8.07%19 148
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.53%18 727
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION1.13%13 820
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.6.13%13 763