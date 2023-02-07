Dow earns spot in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

MIDLAND, Michigan - February 7, 2023 - Dow (NYSE: Dow) announced today that it has achieved listing in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, reflecting scoring placing Dow among top industry performers.

To be listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

The CSA also serves as the basis for the scores that power the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and its list of global sustainability leaders. The DJSI World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"We are committed to continuing to improve all aspects of sustainability as a driver of long-term value creation for Dow and for all our stakeholders," said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and CEO. "These accomplishments reflect incredibly important work on behalf of customers, consumers and communities in particular. The performance bar continues to rise and we intend to rise up alongside it."

This listing comes on the heels of two additional sustainability honors: Dow's 22nd inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and recent CDP scoring elevating Dow to A-minus (A-) across all three categories of Climate, Water and Forest.

To earn an A - or Leadership - score from CDP, organizations must show environmental leadership, disclosing on climate change, deforestation or water security. They must demonstrate best practice in strategy and action as recognized by frameworks such as the TCFD, Accountability Framework and others. As well as having high scores in all other levels these companies will have undertaken actions such as creating a climate transition plan, developing water-related risk assessment strategies, or reporting on deforestation impact for all relevant operations, supply chains and commodities.



