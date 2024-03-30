Dow : extends partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing ahead of milestone Tokyo E-Prix
March 29, 2024 at 07:08 pm EDT
Dow and Jaguar TCS Racing announce the extension of their technical partnership, as the British team continues their pursuit for podiums in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Dow builds upon its commitment to global sustainable mobility, hosting "Future of Mobility" Forum in Tokyo in conjunction with the race.
Midland, Mich. - March 29, 2024 -Dow (NYSE: DOW) today announced the extension of its partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing, reinforcing its commitment to advancing sustainable mobility through materials science innovation. This announcement comes ahead of Jaguar TCS Racing's milestone 100th race in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix on March 30, showcasing the team's shared commitment and passion with Dow for pursuing electric vehicle (EV) innovation from the race track to the road.
The two teams began collaborating in 2020 with Dow becoming the team's Official Materials Science Partner shortly thereafter. Through the extended partnership, Dow MobilityScience™ and Jaguar TCS Racing engineers will continue to work together to integrate next-gen materials that will advance the performance and efficiency of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 electric race car. Dow continues to work with Jaguar TCS Racing on several primary areas of focus including Thermal Management, Adhesion and EMI (electromagnetic interference).
Against the backdrop of the Tokyo E-Prix, Dow hosted a "Future of Mobility" Forum to foster collaboration and critical dialogue among industry stakeholders. The event took place on March 29, and included keynotes and panels covering topics like circularity, the industry's collective transition to EVs and keeping pace with regulatory demands.
Drawing on over a century of transportation experience and expertise in application development, Dow MobilityScience™ pioneers innovative solutions that drive global progress. With a diverse portfolio of materials science solutions and world-class technical capabilities, Dow is dedicated to shaping the future of mobility. From addressing challenges like decarbonization to enhancing EV performance, Dow remains at the forefront of advancing mobility solutions. For further details, please visit the MobilityScience™ website.
