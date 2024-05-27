Dow further commits to sustainable automotive innovation in China with its "New Era, New Mobility" forum in Shanghai

Shanghai, China - May 27, 2024 - On Friday, May 24, Dow (NYSE: DOW) hosted its "New Era, New Mobility" forum in Shanghai ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's Shanghai E-Prix. The forum was designed to bring together partners and organizations spanning the mobility value chain to explore how the industry can advance sustainable mobility in China and beyond.

The event featured a keynote speech on industrial insights, as well as three panel discussions focused on:

Sustainability in Mobility

Consumer Experience in Electric Vehicles (EV): Comfort and Safety

Electrification and the Future

Notably, the forum also took place during Dow China's 45-year anniversary. Greater China is the second largest market for Dow globally and is Dow's largest international market. Over its 45 years in China, Dow has been closely following the demands from China's transformation development and has continuously expanded its presence in the country. These growth projects, including flagship facilities in Shanghai and Zhangjiagang, have positioned Dow to provide sustainable material options that help drive transformation in China - in mobility and beyond.

Drawing on over a century of transportation experience and expertise in application development, Dow MobilityScience™ pioneers innovative solutions that drive global progress. With world-class technical capabilities and a diverse portfolio of materials science solutions from resins, impact modifiers, and adhesives to fluids, elastomers, and foams, Dow is dedicated to shaping the future of mobility. From addressing challenges like decarbonization to enhancing EV performance, Dow remains at the forefront of advancing mobility solutions. For further details, please visit the MobilityScience™ website.

Jon Penrice, Dow MobilityScience™ President

"A sustainable future of mobility requires global like-minded collaborators throughout the value chain. Whether it's through our partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing where we leverage the racetrack as a real-time testbed for EV innovation, or our increasing number of technical partnerships with OEMs, we know that collaborating to innovate throughout the entirety of the automotive supply chain is the most effective way to bring a safer, smarter, and more sustainable automotive future to life."

Cherry Zhu, Dow Greater China President

"China has notable strategic importance for Dow when it comes to driving sustainable mobility, especially being a main market to help enable EVs. Keeping this in mind, the Shanghai E-Prix acts as a key opportunity to discuss automotive innovation throughout the country and globally. Through our 'New Era, New Mobility' Forum, we at Dow hope that all OEM, Tier and industry leaders who participated will be inspired to further accelerate sustainable mobility, in China and across the globe, through collaborative innovation."

The 2024 Shanghai E-Prix started at 15:03 CST on both Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 May.

