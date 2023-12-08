Dow introduces a range of reduced carbon caustic soda products powered by renewable energy

Caustic DEC and TRACELIGHT™ DEC are part of the Decarbia™ reduced carbon portfolio and help customers create more sustainable solutions

HORGEN, Switzerland - December 8, 2023 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) today launched two caustic soda products - Caustic DEC and TRACELIGHT™ DEC, part of Dow's Decarbia™ portfolio of reduced-carbon solutions, with up to 90% lower carbon dioxide*.

Powered by renewable energy, this electrolysis production process helps lower our customers` Scope 3 emissions, thereby supporting their sustainability goals while maintaining the same product quality. The electrolysis process is also certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS auditing program using a mass balance approach.

Within Europe, Dow's caustic soda production plants in Stade and Schkopau in Germany achieved the ISCC PLUS third-party qualification this year. Customers can now benefit from high-quality caustic soda solutions for a variety of industrial and food applications with externally verified sustainability benefits.

"On our accelerated journey towards carbon neutrality, we continue to implement technologies that enable low-carbon solutions. As one of the largest caustic soda producers in Europe, decarbonizing our product portfolio is a major step towards a more sustainable future, as caustic soda is used in a broad range of end applications," said Andrew Jones, global business director, Dow Chlor-Alkali & Vinyl (CAV) & Propylene Oxide/Propylene Glycol (POPG). "With our latest range of renewable power enabled solutions, our customers will continue to benefit from the same high-quality products with a reduced carbon footprint."

A sustainability focused production process

Caustic DEC offers a premium-quality solution for industrial applications with a lower carbon footprint, whereas TRACELIGHT™ DEC offers high-purity caustic soda with low chlorate levels for food and sensitive applications, complying with the highest food safety standards. Both caustic soda grades are manufactured through the electrolysis production process powered by renewable energy, which helps Dow create a more sustainable chlor-alkali product portfolio.

Maintaining transparency throughout the value chain

Dow's Polyurethanes and CAV businesses are implementing a rigorous, externally certified mass balance chain of custody verified by ISCC PLUS, to trace the flow of sustainable materials through complex value chains and attribute it based on verifiable auditing.

The intent is to help customers reach their circular economy and carbon targets by offering solutions that reduce the dependence on fossil fuels, decarbonize end-products and processes, and provide access to traceable data to ensure full transparency in the production chain.

This latest development is part of Dow's accelerating efforts to incorporate sustainability into every step of a product's lifecycle as it progresses on its journey to a low-carbon and circular future.

*Source: Internal calculation of Product Carbon Footprint `Cradle to Dow Gate` following ISO14044/67



About Dow

