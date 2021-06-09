Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Dow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dow : to build MDI distillation and prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas

06/09/2021 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dow to build MDI distillation and prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas

Capacity to support and advance downstream systems growth in construction, consumer, and industrial systems markets; Dow to exit and shut down its polyurethane assets at La Porte, Texas operations

Midland, Mich. - June 09, 2021 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) announced today plans to build an integrated MDI distillation and prepolymers facility at its world-scale manufacturing site in Freeport, Texas. This investment supports increasing demand for downstream polyurethane systems products and advances Dow's leading positions in attractive applications in construction, consumer, and industrial markets that are growing above GDP.

The new Freeport MDI facility will replace Dow's current North America capacity in La Porte, Texas, and will also be capable of supplying an additional 30 percent of product to Dow's customers. In coordination with the start-up of the new MDI facility, expected in 2023, Dow will shut down its polyurethane assets at the La Porte site.

'This MDI investment optimizes our existing asset infrastructure and enhances our global polyurethanes leadership position, further enabling us to support downstream systems customers' growth,' said Jane Palmieri, president of Dow's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure operating segment. 'The back integration at the Freeport site creates a cost competitive supply of key upstream polyurethane raw materials, ensures a reliable supply position to support our growth in downstream high-value polyurethane markets and delivers a more sustainable production process.'

The new facility in Freeport will reduce Dow's carbon footprint and water usage by:

  • eliminating the need for the generation of thermal power by utilizing existing thermal energy from the Freeport site,
  • reducing water intake and wastewater discharge (through production efficiencies), and
  • eliminating the need for transport of raw materials.

Dow's extensive Polyurethane Systems franchise upgrades key polyurethane components in order to produce rigid, semi-rigid and flexible foams, and coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and composites for applications that range from industrial and infrastructure solutions, to consumer comfort solutions in flooring, furniture, bedding and footwear, to automotive solutions for vehicle interior, and energy-efficient insulation materials.

About Dow Polyurethanes

Dow Polyurethanes develops and delivers a broad portfolio of technologies and customized solutions to customers in a variety of industries under its StructuralScience, ComfortScience™, MobilityScience™ and InsulationScience category brands. Applications range from industrial and infrastructure solutions, to consumer comfort solutions in flooring, furniture, bedding and footwear, to automotive solutions for vehicle interior, and energy-efficient insulation materials. The business manufactures and sells key chemical components as well as fully-formulated polyurethane systems for rigid, semi-rigid and flexible foams, and coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers and composites. Dow is the world's largest producer of propylene oxide (PO), propylene glycol (PG), and polyether polyols, and is a leading producer of quality aromatic isocyanates, such as MDI. Striving to meet the specific needs of its customers in their local geographic regions, Dow Polyurethanes operates a global network of production sites and systems houses, as well as innovation and service centers. The business has an ongoing initiative to lead the industry in providing high-performance products that meet critical market needs and contribute to a more comfortable, healthier and resilient society. For more information, visit www.dowpolyurethanes.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science exp ertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Justine Bellor
Phone: 989-636-8480
jbellor@dow.com

Ashley Mendoza
Phone: 225-315-7132
AEMendoza@dow.com

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 12:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DOW INC.
08:13aDOW  : and Mengniu announce commercialization of post-consumer recycled resin ba..
PU
08:13aDOW  : to build MDI distillation and prepolymers facility in Freeport, Texas
PU
06/08DOW  : Study from Dow, Kemin Industries and Adesco Nutricines shows stored grain..
PU
06/08DOW  : Benelux outlines roadmap to support Dutch Climate Agreement, achieve CO2 ..
BU
06/04DOW  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $75 From $66, Reiterates Hold..
MT
06/03DOW  : JPMorgan Adjusts Dow's Price Target to $75 From $66, Reiterates Overweigh..
MT
06/02Today on Wall Street: Let the good times roll
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bank of America, Bodycote, Chevron, Dow Inc, Ferguson...
06/02DOW INC  : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
06/01DOW  : to participate in the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conferenc..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 109 M - -
Net income 2021 5 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,72x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 51 826 M 51 826 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 35 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DOW INC.
Duration : Period :
Dow Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 68,06 $
Last Close Price 69,38 $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Fitterling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard I. Ungerleider President & Chief Financial Officer
Attiganal N. Sreeram Chief Technology Officer
Melanie Kalmar VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jeff M. Fettig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOW INC.25.01%51 826
LG CHEM, LTD.-1.21%53 345
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.88%23 886
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION2.01%18 233
COVESTRO AG12.00%13 301
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.1.59%10 561