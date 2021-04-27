Log in
Dow : wins 20 ACC Responsible Care® awards for exemplary environmental, health and safety performance

04/27/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Dow wins 20 ACC Responsible Care® awards for exemplary environmental, health and safety performance

MIDLAND, Mich. - April 27, 2021 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) received 20 Responsible Care® awards at the American Chemistry Council's 2021 Responsible Care® & Sustainability Conference & Expo on April 26. The prestigious, widely respected awards recognize chemical industry leaders for exceptional performance and innovative improvements in environment, health, safety and security (EHS&S).

'Dow is highly committed to the principles of Responsible Care and strives to achieve the highest standards of performance in health, safety and environmental impact,' said Mary Draves, chief sustainability officer and vice president of environment, health and safety. 'I'm incredibly proud of Team Dow's actions and mindset that move us toward a vision of zero accidents, injury or harm to the environment. It is our collective success as an industry in driving elevated performance that benefits society, our planet and generates even greater value for businesses.'

Dow received awards for site safety, minimizing waste, improving energy efficiency, and its COVID-19 response.

In addition, Dow's Lori Pavlish, senior Transportation Safety & Security manager, received the prestigious Member Company Employee of the Year award. The Responsible Care Employee of the Year award is presented annually to one member and one partner company employee for outstanding leadership.

Member Company Employee of the Year: Lori Pavlish
Throughout her career, Pavlish has developed programs and driven improvements to enhance transportation safety for Dow and logistics service providers. She has personally sponsored at least 22 companies for the Responsible Care Partner program, has worked to develop and share Dow's Transportation Stewardship approach with ACC members, and authored the 'Right Product, Right Tank' protocol, which is broadly used across the industry to help avoid reactive chemical scenarios.

According to Greg Jozwiak, Dow's corporate vice president of Integrated Supply Chain, 'Lori has had a substantial impact on both Dow and industry improvements, taking an influential leadership position on various industry teams to drive transportation stewardship. Her leadership was further amplified during the early challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she worked with the ACC to establish U.S. trucking protocols for pick-up, journey and customer delivery,' he said. 'These essential procedures brought clarity to a confusing time and have helped suppliers and customers alike.'

Outstanding COVID-19 Response Efforts Award
Dow established its pandemic response on a guiding platform of core principles, which includes placing the highest priority on human health and safety. Its Key Corporate Standards (safe behaviors) included social distancing, facial coverings, hygiene & disinfecting, PPE guidance, and several others. Dow developed a comprehensive Return to Workplace Playbook for all employees, with resources and guidance on nearly every aspect of returning to the workplace. Dow actively shared the Playbook with customers, suppliers, and communities and public policymakers to help ensure employees are safe when not at their work location.

Waste Minimization Awards

  • Polyurethane Blowing Agent Conversions - Dow's Technical Services teams collaborated to develop new formulations that allow customers to replace the use of hydrofluorocarbons in favor of solutions with lower global warming potential in support of the Montreal Protocol and the associated Kigali amendment. The conversions are expected to yield an annualized net reduction in CO2 and other GHG emissions of 912,500 tons.
  • Improved Ethylene Efficiency and Reduced Emissions - Dow's process control engineers conducted a Define, Measure and Control project on the LPO10 Reactor, finding 32 different variables to improve ethylene efficiency and increase production for an annualized net reduction in CO2 and other GHG emissions of 3,600 tons.

Energy Efficiency in Manufacturing Awards

  • SCO Process Air Compressor Improvements - Dow's team was able to improve air compressors to run more efficiently, saving 42,889 BTUs in 2020.
  • SCO Steam Distribution Leak Survey and Repairs - Another Dow team performed a survey to identify and repair steam leaks, leading to significant improvements that have saved 152,043 BTUs per year.

Responsible Care Facility Safety Awards
Fourteen Dow facilities across the U.S. were recognized for significant achievements in employee health and safety performance: Bayport, Beaumont, Bristol, Elk Grove Village, Grand Bayou, Greensburg, Hayward, Kankakee, LaPorte, Marietta, Ringwood, Texas Operations, Lone Star and Sabine River.

Track Record of Performance and Innovation
Recently, Dow received the 2020 National Safety Council (NSC) Green Cross for Safety® Innovation Award for its Aerial Lift Safety Project, which helps prevent serious injuries with aerial lift equipment and improves upon original equipment manufacturer (OEM) technology. Dow partnered with OEMs and leasing companies to develop and implement next-generation solutions. In 2020, Dow also received four sustainability awards from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) for breakthrough sustainable innovations, sustainable initiatives and outstanding leadership.

About Responsible Care
Responsible Care® is a voluntary initiative of the global chemistry industry to safely handle products from inception to ultimate reuse, recycle and disposal, involving the public in decision-making processes. For nearly 30 years, Responsible Care has partnered with American Chemistry Council member companies to improve the health and safety of employees, communities and the environment as a whole.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Christy English
christy.english@dow.com

Kyle Bandlow
KBandlow@dow.com

Disclaimer

Dow Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
