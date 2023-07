July 25 (Reuters) - Dow Inc reported a lower second-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by lower prices of its products and weak sales volumes.

The company posted a net income of $501 million, or 68 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with $1.68 billion, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)