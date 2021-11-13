Dow sponsored and presented at recent Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat conference

Dow sponsored "The Future City: Addressing Carbon, Climate & Societal Crises," that took place November 8-12, 2021, in Chicago, IL

Dow's Stanley Yee presented on "Designing Building Materials for the Full Life Cycle"

MIDLAND, Mich. - November 13, 2021 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) proudly sponsored the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's (CTBUH) 2021 conference, "The Future City: Addressing Carbon, Climate & Societal Crises," November 8-12, 2021, in Chicago, IL.

The conference included educational sessions, off-site programs and a networking reception, the event's delegates discussed how the high performance building industry contributes to addressing global challenges of the urban realm, such as carbon emissions, climate change, social justice and healthcare.

Dow's own Stanley Yee, façade design and construction scientist, presented "Designing Building Materials for the Full Life Cycle," as part of a panel session on "Carbon: Counting, Curtailing, and Capturing."

"It was an honor to participate in this program," said Yee, a LEED Accredited Professional with over 25 years experience in the high performance building industry. "CTBUH provides an important platform for our industry from a global perspective and in relation to the crises we face, especially in our cities. Our industry can be a leader in addressing these crises through innovations and breakthroughs in sustainable high performance building and green building technology, and this event allows us to discuss."

Registered professionals acquired up to 12+ Continuing Education Credits (CES) with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) CES program. Delegates gathered for a discussion regarding challenging global issues, at what is one of the latest skyscrapers built along the Chicago River banks: the 110 North Wacker building on 110 North Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL, 60606.

To learn more about the event, visit the conference website.

