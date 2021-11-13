Log in
    DOW   US2605571031

DOW INC.

(DOW)
Dow : sponsored and presented at recent Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat conference

11/13/2021 | 12:10am EST
Dow sponsored and presented at recent Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat conference
  • Dow sponsored "The Future City: Addressing Carbon, Climate & Societal Crises," that took place November 8-12, 2021, in Chicago, IL
  • Dow's Stanley Yee presented on "Designing Building Materials for the Full Life Cycle"

MIDLAND, Mich. - November 13, 2021 - Dow (NYSE: DOW) proudly sponsored the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's (CTBUH) 2021 conference, "The Future City: Addressing Carbon, Climate & Societal Crises," November 8-12, 2021, in Chicago, IL.

The conference included educational sessions, off-site programs and a networking reception, the event's delegates discussed how the high performance building industry contributes to addressing global challenges of the urban realm, such as carbon emissions, climate change, social justice and healthcare.

Dow's own Stanley Yee, façade design and construction scientist, presented "Designing Building Materials for the Full Life Cycle," as part of a panel session on "Carbon: Counting, Curtailing, and Capturing."

"It was an honor to participate in this program," said Yee, a LEED Accredited Professional with over 25 years experience in the high performance building industry. "CTBUH provides an important platform for our industry from a global perspective and in relation to the crises we face, especially in our cities. Our industry can be a leader in addressing these crises through innovations and breakthroughs in sustainable high performance building and green building technology, and this event allows us to discuss."

Registered professionals acquired up to 12+ Continuing Education Credits (CES) with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) CES program. Delegates gathered for a discussion regarding challenging global issues, at what is one of the latest skyscrapers built along the Chicago River banks: the 110 North Wacker building on 110 North Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL, 60606.

To learn more about the event, visit the conference website.

About Dow Building & Infrastructure
Dow Building & Infrastructure, part of Dow Consumer Solutions, collaborates with industry professionals around the world to develop solutions to enhance design and aesthetics, increase durability, advance the energy efficiency of buildings, and improve the health and safety of building occupants. Taking a holistic approach, Dow brings together expertise from across the company to help customers find solutions to a wide range of high-performance building challenges. Featuring DOWSIL™ brand products Dow's high-performance building solutions include proven materials for structural and protective glazing, weatherproofing, insulating glass, window and door fabrication, and building materials protection, as well as innovations for high-efficiency insulation, lighting, and the incorporation of photovoltaic cells and solar panels into building design. Visit www.dow.com/highperformancebuilding to learn more.

About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, with a purpose to deliver a sustainable future for the world through our materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer care. Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Lori Floyd

+9894968447
lori.floyd@dow.com

Dow Inc. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 05:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
